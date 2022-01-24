It's been announced today that The King's Man, the third installment in The Kingsman series will soon be released to digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD along with The Kingsman Collection, which will include all three films.

Released to theaters earlier this year, The King's Man functions as an origin story for the secret intelligence agency. The film is set in World War One, as Europe is being torn apart by waring factions and empires on the brink of collapse. As these factions plot to kill millions, Orlando Oxford, a man of charm and intrigue will work to stop them from unleashing evil yet unknown by the modern world.

The film stars Ralph Fiennes as Orlando Oxford, Gemma Arterton as Polly, Rhys Ifans as the legendarily devious Grigori Rasputin, Matthew Goode as Morton, Tom Hollander in a triple role as King George, Kaiser Wilhelm, and Tsar Nicholas, Harris Dickinson as Conrad Oxford, Daniel Brühl as Erik Jan Hanussen, Djimon Hounsou as Shola, and Charles Dance as Kitchener.

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

RELATED: 'The King's Man' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Kingsman Prequel?

The King's Man was directed by Matthew Vaughn, who also wrote and produced the film. Karl Gajdusek also cowrote the screenplay. David Reid and Adam Bohling also serve as producers. Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn, and Ralph Fiennes all serve as executive producers.

The King's Man adds to the mythos behind the first two films, which follows the society created by Orlando Oxford as it functions in present day. The series is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons entitled The Secret Service.

Speaking to Collider, Vaughn teased the next film in the franchise, The Blue Blood:

“Eggsy and Harry [will be in it], obviously. But it’s the gang coming back together and it's one of those moments that…when we wrote the screenplay, it was very much about, okay, I saw how people loved the relationship of Eggsy and Harry. So we just came up with this thing, what could be the ultimate reason for them to either fall in love or to hate each other forever? So that's what this movie is all about is will they or won't they, let’s just say."

Here is the list of bonus features for the home release of The King's Man:

The King's Man: The Great Game Begins Documentary

A Generation Lost – Discover how the filmmakers created a richly textured story that explores the origins of the Kingsman spy organization.

Discover how the filmmakers created a richly textured story that explores the origins of the Kingsman spy organization. Oxfords and Rogues – Meet the phenomenal new cast of characters Matthew Vaughn has assembled.

– Meet the phenomenal new cast of characters Matthew Vaughn has assembled. All the World's a Stage – Delve into the meticulous world-building of THE KING’S MAN with interviews, on-location footage, artwork, and details of on-set construction and design.

– Delve into the meticulous world-building of THE KING’S MAN with interviews, on-location footage, artwork, and details of on-set construction and design. Instruments of War – Experience the analog spy tech and early 20th century weaponry utilized in THE KING’S MAN and see a breakdown of the precise execution and evolution of the major stunts and combat in the film.

– Experience the analog spy tech and early 20th century weaponry utilized in THE KING’S MAN and see a breakdown of the precise execution and evolution of the major stunts and combat in the film. Fortune Favors the Bold – Join Matthew Vaughn and his team for music scoring and sound design.

– Join Matthew Vaughn and his team for music scoring and sound design. Long Live the Kingsman – Cast and crew reveal their thoughts about their collective journey through the very special experience of making THE KING’S MAN.

Featurettes:

No Man's Land – Experience the creative process behind the harrowing knife battle sequence in several stages: rehearsals, storyboards, interviews and on-set footage, culminating with the atmospheric VFX.

– Experience the creative process behind the harrowing knife battle sequence in several stages: rehearsals, storyboards, interviews and on-set footage, culminating with the atmospheric VFX. Remembrance and Finding Purpose – Learn about amazing organizations such as The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes, two U.K.-based resources for recovery, well-being and employment for military veterans. Also hear why Matthew Vaughn strongly supports their mission.

The King's Man will be available on digital beginning February 18, 2022. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will be released on February 22, 2022. The Kingsman Collection, which will feature all three films will also be available on digital in the US starting February 18, 2022, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning February 22, 2022.

Image via Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution

Image via Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution

​​​​​​​

'The King's Man' Mid-Credit Scene Explained: Yes, Matthew Vaughn Really Did That Grab your monocle, spoilers abound!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email