With director Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man opening in theaters tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Gemma Arterton and Harris Dickinson about making the Kingsman prequel. During the interview, they talked about what surprised them about working with Vaughn, what it’s really like filming a Kingsman action scene, the type of training they had to do, their reaction reading the script for the first time and seeing how the prequel incorporates real history, their reaction seeing what Rhys Ifans was doing as Rasputin, crafting the Rasputin action scene (which is one of the best action scenes you’ll see this year), and more. In addition, Dickinson talks about filming the WWI No Man’s Land action scene and running with real explosions going off around him.

As you’ve seen in the trailers, The King’s Man is set against the backdrop of WWI and uses real history to show how the independent intelligence agency came into existence. Loaded with the kind of action you’d expect from Matthew Vaughn, a great cast, and a number of surprises you won’t see coming, I thought The King’s Man was extremely well done and can’t wait to see the next installment. The King’s Man also stars Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, with story by Vaughn and screenplay by Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

Watch what Gemma Arterton and Harris Dickinson had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. For more on the film I recommend checking out the most recent trailer, the red-band trailer, and what happens if Disney/FOX decide not to make Kingsman 3.

Gemma Arterton and Harris Dickinson

What would surprise people to learn about the way Matthew Vaughn works on set?

What was it like filming the action scenes?

How Dickinson started training six months before shooting began.

What was their reaction reading the script for the first time and seeing how the film was incorporating real history?

What was their reaction seeing what Rhys Ifans was doing as Rasputin?

Dickinson on filming the WWI No Man’s Land action scene and running with real explosions going off around him.

