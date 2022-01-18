There’s a new menace coming from Russia to your TV, as 20th Century Studios’ revealed The King’s Man is debuting on Hulu next month. Outside the U.S., the prequel to the Kingsman franchise will be part of the Disney+ Star or Star+ banner, with different release dates set for each region of the globe.

Disney+ subscribers living in UK & Ireland, Japan, and Korea will get to watch the prequel from the comfort of their homes earlier than everyone else, as The King’s Man debuts under the Star banner on February 9. Next comes the Hulu release in the U.S. on February 18, and for Disney+ clients in Latin America, the movie will only be available on March 2, under the Star+ banner.

The King’s Man debuts under the Star banner on February 23 for other international markets where Disney+ is available, including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Luxembourg. Some countries, such as France, were left out of the party, and there’s no information about when and how The King’s Man will be available.

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

RELATED:‌ ‘The King’s Man’s Rhys Ifans and Djimon Hounsou on Matthew Vaughn and Why Filming the Big Rasputin Fight was a “World of Pain”

The Kingsman film series is based on The Secret Service comic books by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The franchise’s first movie, 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, became an unexpected hit after winning audiences over with over-the-top action sequences, megalomaniac villains, and unexpected celebrity cameos. A sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, came out in 2017, following the same successful formula of the first film and even giving a cameo to Sir Elton John.

Set almost a century before the main franchise, The King’s Man tells the origin story of the secret agency, as the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) puts together a team of spies to stop some of history's worst tyrants from waging war against the world. Among the villains present in the film is Rhys Ifans as Rasputin, the wizard who enchanted Russia.

The King’s Man also stars Taron Egerton, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. All three franchise movies were directed and co-written by Matthew Vaughn. A third movie on the main franchise, Kingsman: The Blue Blood, is expected to hit theaters in 2023. According to Vaugh, Kingsman: The Blue Blood will bring back Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Harry (Colin Firth) to either break their relationship once and for all or definitely unite them. As Vaugh says:

“Eggsy and Harry [will be in it], obviously. But it’s the gang coming back together and it's one of those moments that…when we wrote the screenplay, it was very much about, okay, I saw how people loved the relationship of Eggsy and Harry. So we just came up with this thing, what could be the ultimate reason for them to either fall in love or to hate each other forever? So that's what this movie is all about is will they or won't they, let’s just say."

While we wait for news of Kingsman: The Blue Blood, you can rewatch The King’s Man from home starting next month.

‘The King’s Man’s Gemma Arterton and Harris Dickinson on How Matthew Vaughn Works & Rhys Ifans’ Incredible Performance as Rasputin They also talked about what it’s really like filming a ‘Kingsman’ action scene and how the film incorporates real history.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email