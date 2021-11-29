Following its premiere last week, a new music video has been released for "Measure of a Man," the song by FKA twigs and Central Cee which will be part of the upcoming Matthew Vaughn film The King’s Man.

Previously teased on TikTok, the single officially came out last week on Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record on Radio 1 in the United Kingdom. FKA twigs debuted back in 2012 with the album LP1 and her second studio album Magdalene was lauded as one of the best of 2019. Central Cee dropped his first single, "Loading," in October 2020, and is currently on the rise with his 2021 debut mixtape Wild West becoming the highest selling independent album of this year as well as the only debut album in the U.K. to claim Gold.

In the upcoming 20th Century studios The King’s Man, the origin story of the first-ever independent intelligence agency and a prequel to Vaughn's two previous Kingsman films. Set in the 20th century, the story revolves around a man who has to do everything possible in order to prevent a gathering between history’s most malevolent criminal minds wherein they intend to plot a devastating war that will kill millions of people. The film is based on The Secret Service, a comic book by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'The King's Man': Release Date, Cast, Trailers & Everything We Know So Far About the 'Kingsman' Prequel

The movie’s spectacular cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

The "Measure of a Man" music video was directed by Diana Kunst and released by MARV music, which is a joint venture between Warner Records and MARV. The King’s Man is coming to U.S. theaters just in time for Christmas, on December 22. You can watch the spectacular theatrics and impeccable aesthetics of the music video below:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Poster Reveals an Unmasked Green Goblin 'No Way Home' hits theaters on December 17.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email