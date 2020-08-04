New ‘The King’s Man’ Images Debut as Matthew Vaughn Teases ‘Kingsman 3’ Connections

Even more new images from 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man have arrived and they feature Ralph Fiennes wearing the hell out of a leather jacket. So, basically, these new images have my seal of approval. Fiennes’ The King’s Man co-stars Djimon Hounsou and Gemma Arterton also make an appearance in the new pics, which tease more of the early 20th century, super-secret spy vibes of the upcoming movie.

The new photos, as well as a very interesting tease from The King’s Man director Matthew Vaughn, were revealed as part of an Empire Magazine exclusive earlier this week. This Vaughn interview in particular features some interesting commentary on the connections between The King’s Man and the planned Kingsman threequel. According to Vaughn: “We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this, and it’s going to be very different.”

Vaughn then went on to before going on to entertain the idea of possibly directing Kingsman 3, telling Empire: “I actually don’t know what I want to do. There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I’m considering it.”

Welp, it looks like no great state secrets were spilled by Vaughn about The King’s Man. But — but! — the director’s mention of specific events in this Kingsman prequel connecting to the third movie will surely keep franchise fans on their toes when they watch the movie in September. That, plus The King’s Man‘s dive into the history of the Kingsman spy agency and the early World War I events these agents — played by Fiennes, Hounsou, Arterton, and Harris Dickinson — get roped into will no doubt make for a very fun viewing experience.

The King’s Man is currently scheduled for release on September 18, 2020. Check out the new pictures below. For more, check out our 2020 upcoming movie release calendar.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.