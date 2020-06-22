15 New ‘The King’s Man’ Images Showcase the Spy Agency’s Origins

Following yesterday’s new trailer, 20th Century Studios has released 15 new images from Matthew Vaughn‘s upcoming Kingsman prequel, The King’s Man. The film shows the origins of the independent intelligence agency as they race to stop a coterie of history’s worst tyrants and criminals.
On the one hand, I’m a little burnt out on Kingsman. It’s clear that Vaughn wanted a Bond franchise to call his own, and while the first movie was pretty good despite a few bumps in the road, the second showed that he was straining to keep the premise alive and feeling fresh despite the introduction the Kingsmen’s American counterparts. A prequel story isn’t a bad idea, and I do relish the idea of Ralph Fiennes squaring off against Rhys Ifans, but I’m not sure if this franchise has the gas to go the distance. I hope I’m wrong and that this new installment has been worth the wait.
Check out the new images below. The King’s Man opens September 18th and also stars Gemma Arterton, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.
Here’s the official synopsis for The King’s Man:
As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in “The King’s Man.”
“The King’s Man” is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.
Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. “The King’s Man” is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.