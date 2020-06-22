15 New ‘The King’s Man’ Images Showcase the Spy Agency’s Origins

Following yesterday’s new trailer, 20th Century Studios has released 15 new images from Matthew Vaughn‘s upcoming Kingsman prequel, The King’s Man. The film shows the origins of the independent intelligence agency as they race to stop a coterie of history’s worst tyrants and criminals.

On the one hand, I’m a little burnt out on Kingsman. It’s clear that Vaughn wanted a Bond franchise to call his own, and while the first movie was pretty good despite a few bumps in the road, the second showed that he was straining to keep the premise alive and feeling fresh despite the introduction the Kingsmen’s American counterparts. A prequel story isn’t a bad idea, and I do relish the idea of Ralph Fiennes squaring off against Rhys Ifans, but I’m not sure if this franchise has the gas to go the distance. I hope I’m wrong and that this new installment has been worth the wait.

Check out the new images below. The King’s Man opens September 18th and also stars Gemma Arterton, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Here’s the official synopsis for The King’s Man: