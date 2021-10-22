Nothing says “proper gentleman” like a good portrait, and the team behind The King’s Man knows it. As the upcoming prequel finally approaches a theatrical release after a two-year delay, 20th Century Studios has released a set of seven new character posters, highlighting both the film’s heroes—the founders of the Kingsman agency that fans of the Matthew Vaughn franchise have come to love—as well as its villains.

The seven new portraits were released in pairs by the film’s Twitter, with the exception of one for Rhys Ifans’ Rasputin, posted only with the caption, “Beware the ones who pull the strings.” Paired together are Harris Dickinson and Ralph Fiennes as Conrad and the Duke of Oxford, “the foundation of a stylish outfit”; Djimon Hounsou and Gemma Arterton as Shola and Polly, “two agents tailor-made for espionage”; and Tom Hollander and Matthew Goode as King George V and Captain Morton, the two most senior members overseeing the Kingsmen.

Each poster is tagged with “see #TheKingsMan in two months”, with the film finally seeing the light of day in theaters on December 22, just before Christmas. This final release date comes over two years after its initial planned release in November of 2019, which was then pushed back a whopping eight times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film serves as a prequel to Vaughn’s two previous Kingsman movies, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, detailing the story of how the world’s first (fictional) independent intelligence agency came to be during the throes of World War I.

The King’s Man also stars Charles Dance, Daniel Brühl, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who co-wrote the script with Karl Gajdusek. The film is set to premiere exclusively in theaters on December 22.

Check out the brand new posters below:

