New Trailer for ‘The King’s Man’ Insists the ‘Kingsman’ Origin Story Will Play “Only in Theaters”

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for The King’s Man, the Kingsman origin story prequel movie. The film traces the origins of the spy franchise that director Matthew Vaughn brought to life in 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The official logline teases that “a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions,” which in turn spurs the creation of Kingsman. This includes Rasputin, as played by Rhys Ifans, and a host of other characters we’ll no doubt meet later.

The King’s Man was made very quickly and quietly, with the cast only being confirmed after cameras had begun to roll. It was originally intended to hit theaters in November 2019, but was subsequently shifted to February 2020 after Disney took control of 20th Century Fox. And then the release date was pushed further back last fall.

This trailer certainly has a more Disney-fied vibe to it as put together by their marketing department, but hopefully Vaughn is able to stick to his ultra-violent R-rating. It’s honestly been so long since this movie was announced that I kind of forgot it was coming, but the trailer insists the film will be released “only in theaters” this September, so it’s good to know it’s not being earmarked for a dump on Disney-owned Hulu or going PVOD. Indeed, in the age of COVID-19, Disney cancelled the theatrical release of its big budget Artemis Fowl and released that film straight to Disney+, although the scathing reviews suggest the film’s quality may have had something to do with that decision.

As a fan of Vaughn’s and the Kingsman franchise, I’m looking forward to The King’s Man and I hope Vaughn is able to complete his film series. He said previously he hoped to wrap things up with yet another Kingsman sequel starring Taron Egerton, but with Disney now in charge of 20th Century’s franchises, who knows what the future holds.

Check out the new The King’s Man trailer below. The film opens on September 18, 2020 and stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Rhys Ifans, Tom Hollander, Daniel Bruhl, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, and Charles Dance.

Here’s the official synopsis for The King’s Man: