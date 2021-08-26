20th Century Studios has released a red-band trailer and new poster for The King’s Man, the third installment in the Kingsman film series. As the new movie serves as prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle and is set in the early 1900s, there is no Colin Firth wreaking havoc for the third time — at least not officially.

Instead, we get to see Ralph Fiennes as Orlando Oxford, a Duke who is part of a secret, independent intelligence agency that takes action to stop international threats before the British government decides to do something about it. In the previous installments, Taron Egerton played a rookie who is introduced to the agency. Now, the new kid is played by Harris Dickinson.

The new trailer confirms we can once again expect director Matthew Vaughn’s signature action-comedy style, which mixes heavy violence with unexpected humor. In The King’s Man, this means wacky fights, swords shooting, heads rolling, planes falling apart mid-flight and pie-devouring — and the British agents continue to wear perfect gentleman's attire.

The Kingsman film series is based on The Secret Service comic books by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The first movie, which came out in 2014, became a surprise hit after audiences responded well to its over-the-top action sequences, as well as the fun, megalomaniac villains and unexpected celebrity cameos, including Sir Elton John in 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

In the new film, we will discover the origins of the very first Kingsman agency, as a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions and The Duke of Oxford must race against time to stop them. The King’s Man also stars Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Much like most recent films, The King’s Man had its premiere date altered several times due to the COVID pandemic. The blockbuster is now set to release on December 22 in theaters. You can check out the red-band trailer and new poster below:

