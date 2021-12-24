They also talk about how they each get ready to film an emotionally charged scene.

With director Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Djimon Hounsou and Rhys Ifans about making the Kingsman prequel. As you’ve seen in the trailers, The King’s Man is set against the backdrop of WWI and uses real history to show how the independent intelligence agency came into existence. Loaded with the kind of action you’d expect from Matthew Vaughn, a great cast, and a number of surprises you won’t see coming, I thought The King’s Man was extremely well done and can’t wait to see the next installment. The King’s Man also stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Harris Dickinson, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, with story by Vaughn and screenplay by Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

During the interview, they talked about what surprised them about working with Vaughn, what it’s really like filming a Kingsman action scene, the type of training they had to do, crafting the Rasputin action scene (which is one of the best action scenes you’ll see this year), why filming the sequence was a “world of pain” and “tough, hard going work,” and more. In addition, they both reveal how they each get ready to film an emotionally charged scene.

Watch what Djimon Hounsou and Rhys Ifans had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Djimon Hounsou and Rhys Ifans

What would fans be surprised to learn about working with Matthew Vaughn?

Ifans talks about why it’s humbling to be around Vaughn on set after watching him work.

What was it like filming the fantastic Rasputin fight scene?

How it took weeks to film the scene and they trained for months to pull it off.

Why filming the scene was a “world of pain” and “tough, hard going work.”

How do they each get ready when they have to perform an emotionally charged scene?

