The King's Man, Matthew Vaughn's latest entry into the globe-trotting super-spy Kingsman franchise, takes the series into hitherto uncharted territory: it's set against the backdrop of the burgeoning First World War, its cartoonish action backdropped by the real-life tragedies of the greatest conflict in human history. The movie uses a lot of artistic license in depicting friends and foes from the time — from Vladimir Lenin, to King George V, right through to Rasputin (Rhys Ifans), who takes center stage as a main antagonist.

Collider is delighted to exclusively share a behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming home release of The King's Man, which you can watch below. It focuses on the preparation behind, and making of, one of the movie's best scenes: Ifans' Rasputin, a notoriously good dancer, goes toe-to-toe with the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) and his spy-in-training son, Conrad (Harris Dickinson) in a duel to the death. But there's a twist: Rasputin twists and dances like a Barynya dancer, dodging the others' attacks with pizzazz that could, at any other time, land the lecher with a role on Dances With The Stars.

Watch the clip above. Along with Fiennes, Dickinson, and Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Matthew Goode, and Charles Dance round off the all-star cast.

Image via Fox

The King’s Man will be available on Digital February 18 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD February 22. Additionally, for fans of the stylish spy series, comes The Kingsman Collection. All three films, with bonus features, together for the first time. The collection will be available digitally on February 18, and as a collectible steel book on February 22. Here's a full list of bonus features available on the home release:

The King's Man: The Great Game Begins Documentary

A Generation Lost – Discover how the filmmakers created a richly textured story that explores the origins of the Kingsman spy organization.

Discover how the filmmakers created a richly textured story that explores the origins of the Kingsman spy organization. Oxfords and Rogues – Meet the phenomenal new cast of characters Matthew Vaughn has assembled.

– Meet the phenomenal new cast of characters Matthew Vaughn has assembled. All the World's a Stage – Delve into the meticulous world-building of THE KING’S MAN with interviews, on-location footage, artwork, and details of on-set construction and design.

– Delve into the meticulous world-building of THE KING’S MAN with interviews, on-location footage, artwork, and details of on-set construction and design. Instruments of War – Experience the analog spy tech and early 20th century weaponry utilized in THE KING’S MAN and see a breakdown of the precise execution and evolution of the major stunts and combat in the film.

– Experience the analog spy tech and early 20th century weaponry utilized in THE KING’S MAN and see a breakdown of the precise execution and evolution of the major stunts and combat in the film. Fortune Favors the Bold – Join Matthew Vaughn and his team for music scoring and sound design.

– Join Matthew Vaughn and his team for music scoring and sound design. Long Live the Kingsman – Cast and crew reveal their thoughts about their collective journey through the very special experience of making THE KING’S MAN.

Featurettes:

No Man's Land – Experience the creative process behind the harrowing knife battle sequence in several stages: rehearsals, storyboards, interviews and on-set footage, culminating with the atmospheric VFX.

– Experience the creative process behind the harrowing knife battle sequence in several stages: rehearsals, storyboards, interviews and on-set footage, culminating with the atmospheric VFX. Remembrance and Finding Purpose – Learn about amazing organizations such as The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes, two U.K.-based resources for recovery, well-being and employment for military veterans. Also hear why Matthew Vaughn strongly supports their mission.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'The King's Man' to Arrive on Hulu February

Here's the official synopsis for The King's Man:

"As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man. Set in the historic WWI era, the lethal yet impeccably trained spies take on the ultimate mission to save the fate of humanity."

‘Stranger Things’ Ending With Season 5 on Netflix It's time to leave Hawkins for good.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email