‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Trailer Sees Elle Making Some Big Decisions About Her Future

Netflix has released the trailer for The Kissing Booth 2, the eagerly-awaited sequel to 2018’s The Kissing Booth. The sequel sees stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney reprising their roles as they tackle the next chapter of the Kissing Booth story, adapted from the book series of the same name by Beth Reekles.

“The kissing booth is open for business — again!” is a very real and very fun thing spoken but Lee (Courtney), longtime BFF of Elle Evans (King). But, wait, why is Lee opening the kissing booth back up and, uh, why is Elle back to do some kissin’ when The Kissing Booth ended with her and Noah (Elordi) finally coupling up? Well, as Elle’s voiceover narration in this trailer tells us, there’s a whole lotta story leading up to this grand kissing booth reopening. As the trailer goes on, we see that Elle and Lee, now high school seniors, are figuring out what their future looks like. For Elle, it’s grappling with her newly-established long-distance relationship with Noah, who’s moved from L.A. to Boston to attend Harvard.

The trailer teases the central drama of the story: that Elle is about to find herself in the middle of a complicated love triangle (as is often the case with teen dramas). One one hand, she has to deal with Noah having his own life at Harvard — which may or may not include a possible new love interest, Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), rising up to threaten his and Elle’s relationship. On the other hand, there’s the arrival of the effortlessly cool and gorgeous Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), who makes a great case for Elle ditching Noah as the two grow closer while working together on the newest edition of the kissing booth.

The Kissing Booth 2 will hit Netflix on Friday, July 24. You can check out the official trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Kissing Booth 2: