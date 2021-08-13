The time is now for Elle Evans to choose which college she will end up in and with whom. The Kissing Booth saga has reached its final chapter and a lot of revelations are set to happen in its last installment. Although these films are the notable definition of cliché, we can’t help but think that Elle and Lee are best friend goals, or root for Elle and Noah (or Marco) to be end game. The truth is the story is cheerful and soapy and we are excited to see what is in store for the characters we grew to love. If you have enjoyed watching these familiar faces on screen, this handy guide will break down everything you should know about the characters and cast in The Kissing Booth 3.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2.]

Joey King as Elle Evans

Elle Evans is a quirky and emotionally driven teen who befriended Lee Flynn ever since their mothers gave birth to them on the same day. Her friendship with Lee is just hardcore solid, so she would never dare to break one of the rules they established to maintain their relationship. However, to her own surprise, Elle unintentionally falls head-over-heels for Lee’s older brother Noah. Throughout the first and second The Kissing Booth movies, Elle’s relationship with both Flynn brothers really interferes with her own journey to self-discovery. Yet, in The Kissing Booth 3, we will see Elle finally coming to terms with what she wants for her future and not what both of the most important people in her life have decided for her.

Joey King plays Elle Evans in Netflix’s trilogy and this isn’t the first time that she has portrayed a quirky and often clumsy girl on-screen. Her first major role in Hollywood was opposite Selena Gomez in Ramona and Beezus, an adaptation of the highly successful book series by Beverly Cleary. Later on, she had a couple supporting roles in various films and TV shows, including The Dark Knight Rises (2012), New Girl, The Conjuring, and Fargo. After King’s fame skyrocketed with The Kissing Booth, she became the lead in Hulu’s acclaimed miniseries The Act, in which her transformation into Gypsy Rose Blanchard led to her first Emmy nomination. Due to the fact that she had to shave her head for The Act, Joey wore a wig for the last two Kissing Booth films.

Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn

Lee Flynn is Elle’s best friend and the person responsible for most of the comic relief moments in the films. Once he finds out about Elle’s relationship with his brother Noah, Lee becomes infuriated for a while and then comes to terms with their happiness. In the same way that Elle is afraid of jeopardizing her friendship with Lee, Lee also doesn’t want his relationship with Rachel to be in the way of it. This even results in a couple of tough moments between them in The Kissing Booth 2. While Elle is still deciding if she will go to Berkeley or Harvard, Lee is pretty settled on maintaining their plan of fulfilling their rule to go to the same university. In The Kissing Booth 3, we will see Lee and Elle spending as much time as possible together before she decides on where she will go after the summer ends.

Joel Courteney plays Lee Flynn in The Kissing Booth trilogy, and like King, he also started his career at an early age. His first notable role was starring in the J.J. Abrams-directed sci-fi thriller Super 8 in 2011. The actor’s performance in the film led him to win the Best Performance by a Young Actor award in the 2012 Saturn Awards ceremony. After this, Joel had a couple of appearances in other thrillers and indie films including Stephen King’s Mercy and the leading role in the CW short-lived series, The Messengers.

Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn

Noah Flynn is the typical bad boy who eventually falls for his brother’s best friend. Noah has a very violent side to him in the first film but is slowly able to tone down his behavior with Elle’s support. The truth is, Elle really brings out the best in Noah and encourages him to confront his inner battles. When Noah moves out to study at Harvard, he can maintain a long-distance relationship and find his own inner circle in university. One of his best friends is a girl named Chloe, who eventually makes Elle question if Noah is cheating on her. In The Kissing Booth 3, we will see many sweet and turbulent moments between him and Elle during their summer getaway, as well as him coming to terms with Elle's big decision .

Jacob Elordi is Noah Flynn in the The Kissing Booth films, and this was his breakout role in Hollywood. The recognition he garnered from this romcom trilogy is what led him to play one of the lead characters in another teen drama, Euphoria. Noah might have been a bit of a bad boy, but Jacob Elordi had to go above and beyond when it came to playing the toxic and often psychotic Nate Jacobs in the HBO hit series.

Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn

Mrs. Flynn might be a side character, but she is the voice of reason in The Kissing Booth movies. Before Lee and Elle were born, Mrs. Flynn was best friends with Elle’s mother. Once her best friend passes away, Elle reaches out to Lee and Noah’s mother for guidance and solace. Despite her supporting role, Mrs. Flynn is a necessary character to the storyline, and she will play an important role in The Kissing Booth 3, giving out a word of advice to Elle about where she should go after the summer is over.

Molly Ringwald plays Mrs. Flynn and she’s a veteran of teen stories. She is popularly known for her performances in various John Hughes classics such as The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, and Pretty in Pink. Later, she not only joined The Kissing Booth cast, but also participated in teen shows like Riverdale and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Peña

Marco was a delightful new addition to The Kissing Booth 2 and even changed the minds of fans that were hardcore Elle and Noah shippers. Different from Noah, Marco is the genuine good-looking musician that ends up being Elle’s partner in the dance competition. They spend so much time together that Marco ends up falling for Elle, even though she chooses Noah. Determined to win her heart, Marco’s last words in The Kissing Booth 2 were that he wouldn’t give up just yet. He and Elle shared many candid moments before, so we can definitely anticipate that in the third film.

Before Taylor Zakhar Perez reached Hollywood stardom with The Kissing Booth 2 as Marco, he made some guest star appearances in popular sitcoms like iCarly and Awkward and tv dramas like Scandal.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop

As previously mentioned, Chloe Winthrop is also another character that joined the trilogy in the second film. She is the definition of gorgeous and easygoing, which is far from Elle’s first impression of her when they meet. Before Elle realizes that Chloe is just Noah’s good friend, she believes that Noah is hooking up with Chloe. But Chloe proves to be genuinely nice, and she even convinces Noah to go after Elle in The Kissing Booth 2. We can expect more friendship moments between the two in this final chapter.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers plays Chloe Winthrop, and her first role in a major production was in the Star Wars sequel Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Later, the actress became a part of The CW hits series, The Originals. Before she came into The Kissing Booth trilogy, she joined the cast of another CW series, The Legends of Tomorrow, in which she played both Amaia Jiwe from Seasons 2-3 and Charlie from Seasons 4-5.

Meganne Young as Rachel

Rachel is Lee Flynn’s girlfriend, and they became a couple right after the first kissing booth happened. Even though she seems to not mind Elle and Lee’s strong bond, Rachel eventually feels left out and argues with Lee a couple of times about him prioritizing her. Even though they have sorted things out at the end of The Kissing Booth 2, there are some hardships ahead between them when it comes to defining what their future will look like.

Meganne Young plays Rachel and she also appeared in a couple of TV shows before she was cast in The Kissing Booth, including Black Sails, Supernatural, and The Legends of Tomorrow. The actress is originally from Cape Town, South Africa, which is one of the locations where The Kissing Booth was filmed.

