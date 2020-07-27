Menu

Surprise! Netflix Already Shot ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ in Secret

July 27, 2020 at 7:46 am
Written by Allie Gemmill

kissing-booth-2-netflix-joey-king-joel-courtney

Just two days after The Kissing Booth 2 debuted on Netflix, the streaming giant has announced The Kissing Booth 3 is on the way. The sequel to 2018’s The Kissing Booth has been eagerly anticipated by fans, with Joey KingJoel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi all reprising their roles.

kissing-booth-2-netflix-joey-king-jacob-elordi

Image via Netflix

The exciting Kissing Booth 3 news was first revealed on Twitter, with a YouTube special event pegged to the recently released sequel confirming the secret filming. For the YouTube event, the original Kissing Booth trio were joined by fellow cast members Taylor Zakhar PerezMaisie Richardson-Sellars, and Meganne Young to answer fan questions about The Kissing Booth. They also came armed and ready with the big news that not only is The Kissing Booth 3 coming next year, but they’ve already filmed it. Say what?! King even alluded to the fact filming for KB2 and KB3 happened simultaneously: “It was the hardest secret to keep ever” because “in one day we’d be filming both.”

Plot specifics on The Kissing Booth 3 are being kept under wraps. It’s also unconfirmed when exactly in 2021 fans will be able to watch the third installment in the massively popular Netflix franchise. The Kissing Booth is adapted from author Beth Reekles‘ YA series of the same name. The sequel picked up with Kissing Booth protagonist Elle (King) and Noah (Elordi) trying to do a long-distance relationship as he went off to college and she stayed behind in Los Angeles. Things get tricky quick when new possible love interests for both Elle and Noah come onto the scene.

The Kissing Booth 3 is coming to Netflix in 2021. Check out the official Netflix announcement featuring the Kissing Booth cast below. For more, check our picks for the best movies on Netflix you can watch right now.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.

Related Content
Back to Top

Latest News

Loading...