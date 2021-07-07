The first trailer for The Kissing Booth 3 has just been released ahead of the film's upcoming premiere on Netflix. Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, and Molly Ringwald all reprise their roles from the previous two films. The Kissing Booth 3 will follow King's character, Elle Evans, as she experiences life during the last summer before she goes to college. The first film in the franchise followed Elle as she tried to navigate her feelings for her best friend's brother. Rounding out the rest of the cast of The Kissing Booth 3 is Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Meganne Young. King is also serving as an executive producer on top of her starring role.

The trailer depicts Elle spending the final summer before she goes to college at her mom's (Ringwald) gorgeous beach house with her closest friends. Elle and her best friend Lee (Courtney) try to commit to a bucket list of things they both want to do before they both go off to college, while Elle juggles her relationship with Lee's brother Noah (Elordi). However, Elle struggles internally because she is torn between attending college closer to Lee, or staying closer to Noah, without hurting either of them. Things really get complicated when an old flame from Elle's past comes back into her life.

The Kissing Booth 3 is directed by Vince Marcello, who directed the first two films, and is written by both Marcello and Jay Arnold. Arnold also co-wrote the second film, but Marcello penned the first one himself. The Kissing Booth films are actually based on a 3-part book series of the same name by Beth Reekles. The Kissing Booth 3 was shot back-to-back with The Kissing Booth 2 in South Africa back in 2019. The Kissing Booth 2 was released last July on Netflix and is considered by many to be one of the streamer's most popular original films.

Since The Kissing Booth book series was a trilogy, it would be safe to assume that The Kissing Booth 3 will be the franchise's final installment. However, if the film is as massively successful as its predecessors, it would be no surprise if Netflix decided to greenlight a fourth film in the series.

The Kissing Booth 3 is currently set to premiere on Netflix on August 11. Check out the official trailer, poster, and logline below:

It's the summer before Elle heads to college, and she's facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

