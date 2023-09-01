Best known for his performances in Get Out and Nope, British actor Daniel Kaluuya has decided to step behind the camera for his upcoming film, The Kitchen. The movie will be co-directed by Kibwe Tavares, who worked with Kaluuya previously on the 2017 short film Robot & Scarecrow. In addition to directing, Daniel Kaluuya also serves as a writer for The Kitchen, alongside Rob Hayes (Gretel & Hansel) and Joe Murtagh (American Animals).

As the premiere date inches closer on the calendar, this article will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

When Does ‘The Kitchen’ Come Out, and Where Can You Watch It?

The Kitchen will close out the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 15.

A specific release date as to when the film will hit Netflix has not yet been revealed, but the film will reportedly be arriving before the end of 2023.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Kitchen'?

Unfortunately, no trailer has been released yet, but it’s likely that there will be one in the coming months following the premiere at the London Film Festival this October.

What Is ‘The Kitchen’ About?

Set in 2040, The Kitchen follows ex-convict Izi as he tries to distance himself from a life of crime in London. With the drastic rise in housing prices and the automation of labor jobs, many people find themselves in search of affordable living arrangements. On top of these pressures, the welfare system and social housing programs have been eradicated, forcing even more people to resort to desperate measures to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. By this time, many people have had to move into a community known as “The Kitchen,” the last social housing location left… and they refuse to leave their homes.

Izi lives in The Kitchen and is intent on getting out of the criminal world but finds himself in a dire predicament when his young son becomes deathly ill. The only way he can save his son’s life is by taking on one last job, a heist that might change the lives of everyone who resides in The Kitchen and the corrupt billionaires who run the city.

Who’s in the Cast of ‘The Kitchen’?

Izi, the father who will stop at nothing to save his ill son’s life, is played by Kane “Kano” Robinson. Robinson, an established rapper, songwriter, and actor from London, is best known for his performance in Netflix’s crime-thriller series Top Boy. His other previous performances as an actor include Tower Block and Rollin’ with the Nines. Izi’s son, Benji, will be played by Jedaiah Bannerman in his acting debut. Fiona Marr (Ted Lasso) will play a grief counselor named Amy, and will likely share a few scenes with Benji, as his mother has passed away.

Joining them in the cast is Hope Ikpoku Jnr, who starred along with Kane Robinson in Top Boy and the television series Bulletproof. Henry Lawfull (A Boy Called Christmas) will appear as a character named Cronik, along with Alan Asaad (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Demmy Ladipo (Dreaming Whilst Black), and Lola-Rose Maxwell (Starstruck). The film is narrated by Harvey Quinn (The Witcher).

Who Is Making 'The Kitchen'?

As previously mentioned Kaluuya is co-directing the film with Kibwe Tavares, from a script he co-wrote with Rob Hayes and Joe Murtagh.

Developed through the Sundance Screenwriting and Directing Lab in 2016, The Kitchen is co-produced by Daniel Emmerson of DMC Film, Theo Barrowclough, Angus Lamont, and Daniel Kaluuya under the banner of his production company, 59%. Additionally, the movie will be executive-produced by Michael Fassbender and Conor McCaughan for DMC Film. Netflix acquired the distribution rights to The Kitchen and will be hosting the movie on its streaming platform, following its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

What Can You Watch in the Meantime?

If you’re a fan of gritty action dramas set in a dystopian future, you’re in luck. The genre has been gaining popularity steadily since the days of Blade Runner, Total Recall, and V for Vendetta. The Hunger Games franchise continued to solidify the genre with younger generations, creating even more demand for bleak dystopian movies that call attention to what our society could potentially become in the near future. While you wait for an official release date from Netflix, you can check out some of these similar films to get into gear for The Kitchen to be available to stream!

Elysium (2013) - Matt Damon and Jodie Foster face off in this fast-paced sci-fi thriller. Set in 2154, where the majority of humans live in squalor on a ruined planet Earth, while the ultra-rich live on a pristine space station, known as Elysium, far away from any diseases or pollution. Ex-convict Max Da Costa (Damon) learns he has limited time to live after a work-related accident. He devises a plan to infiltrate Elysium to gain access to their healing technology. What starts off as a self-centered plan quickly evolves into something much larger. Something that could potentially save the rest of the human population that remains on Earth. Similar to The Kitchen, this film highlights the dangers of an expanding gap between the extremely wealthy and the poor.

High-Rise (2015) - Instead of being set in the future, this film, based on the J. G. Ballard novel of the same name, is set in 1975. High-Rise follows the rise and fall of society within the confines of a 40-story tower on the outskirts of London. The upper floors are inhabited by the wealthy, while the lower floors are reserved for the poorer residents. Constructed to contain all the amenities one could ask for, the residents of the upper floors become more reclusive from the outside world, creating a contained society within the tower. However, the luxury tower also experiences frequent blackouts and water shortages, due to the state of the world on ground level. It’s only a matter of time before tensions rise and clash over the inequality of living conditions between the rich and the poor. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Jeremy Irons, Sienna Miller, Elizabeth Moss, and Luke Evans, this gripping sci-fi drama is worth checking out before you watch The Kitchen.

