The protagonist, Izi, forms an unbreakable bond with a 12-year-old boy named Benji who may be his son, as he meets the criteria.

Izi leaves Benji to pursue a better life but eventually returns after realizing that the people there are his chosen family.

If Moonlight and Blade Runner had a cinematic lovechild, it would look a lot like the new Netflix film The Kitchen. Co-directed by Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, it is set in a dystopian near future where the residents of the last housing project in London known as The Kitchen are subject to random raids by the local police who are trying to forcibly evict them. It stars rapper turned actor Kano (credited here as Kane Robinson) in the role of Izi, a goal-oriented and smart young man who is living on a social estate until he can make enough money to move out and get a nicer flat of his own.

Izi's plans are derailed not only by the oppressive local law enforcement agency, but also by a 12-year-old boy named Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) who is the son of one of Izi's past girlfriends from years ago. Izi is forced to make a series of life-altering decisions that play out throughout the film as the two begin to form an unbreakable bond. The conclusion is left somewhat open-ended but has an emotionally impactful moment that we are going to explain further.

How Do Izi and Benji Meet?

Izi works at a funeral home called Life After Life where people bring their loved ones to have their bodies turned into mulch that's used to fertilize a personalized tree in their memory. Benji comes in one day with the body of his deceased mother, Toni. While he and Izi are saying farewell, Benji has an ulterior motive for using Life After Life: Toni had told him that the father he never met works there and lives in The Kitchen.

Because Izi had a relationship with Toni many years ago, it begs the question of whether Izi is Benji's father, as he meets both of those criteria. It's insinuated throughout the movie that Izi is likely Benji's dad, but Izi never comes forward to say that he is. Additionally, there's a strong chance that he doesn't even know if he is. Regardless, Izi takes in the now homeless Benji, bringing him home from Life After Life and back to The Kitchen housing estate.

Benji Falls In With the Wrong Group in 'The Kitchen'

When Izi leaves Benji on his own one night, he becomes enamored with the leader of a resistance group named Staples (Hope Ikpoku). Staples takes in the wandering young boy and gives him something to eat and a place to stay. The group led by Staples isn't necessarily villainous, but they do live a dangerous lifestyle as they refuse to allow the authorities to push them out of The Kitchen.

The group routinely robs and steals from the rich, giving their findings away to the needy folks in The Kitchen. They want to recruit Benji and make him part of the resistance and Staples gives him a motorbike as a gift to convince him. After learning of this, Izi pulls Benji out of that element, returning the bike to Staples. This acts as the first real fatherly thing Izi does and begins Izi's journey as an ersatz guardian and father to Benji.

Izi Abandons Benji in 'The Kitchen' to Pursue a Better Life

Before meeting Benji, Izi had been working toward earning enough money to get out of the dilapidated Kitchen environment and into a nicer flat in a better part of London. When he finally has enough money to put down a deposit on a place at the Buena Vida apartments, he does it even though he and Benji have become close and are forming the beginning of a father/son relationship. When he abandons Benji in The Kitchen, Staples is ready and waiting to add him to his crew. But when Benji gets taken along on a violent looting and crime spree, he realizes that he doesn't want to be a part of Staples' motley crew and sprints away from the scene.

Izi had told Benji that he isn't that type of kid earlier in the movie, and he's right - Benji doesn't have that kind of nature in him. After a short time at his new place, the guilt is getting to Izi. Then, while at work, he discovers that the uniting voice of The Kitchen, DJ Lord Kitchener (Ian Wright), is being laid to rest after he's beaten to death by several cops during a raid. He realizes that the people of The Kitchen are his chosen family, and he returns to The Kitchen to find a pissed-off Benji who feels like he doesn't matter enough to stay.

The Final Scenes of 'The Kitchen' Explained

When Izi returns to The Kitchen, he brings the small tree that has been fertilized by Benji's mom's remains as an olive branch. While the two are planting the tree in a communal garden atop one of The Kitchen rooftops, there's a massive police raid that comes down on the tenants. Izi and Benji flee while the police are tasing and detaining citizens at random. It's a melee by the time they get to Izi's flat. A cop grabs Benji, but Izi grabs a nearby fire extinguisher and neutralizes the cop. They run into the apartment, locking the door behind them. Meanwhile, below in the bodega line alleyway, Staples and his crew have ambushed many of the police officers and started pelting them from above with hard objects.

Izi and Benji watch from his window, and it's here that they have the most key exchange of the movie. Benji asks Izi, "Izi, are you my dad?" Izi is a little shaken by the directness of the question. He shakily nods his head, indicating that he is, responding with "Would you want me to be?" The cops are starting to pound on the flat door when Benji delivers the final line by saying, "Let's just see how it goes." Izi continues to nod while the pounding on the door gets louder and louder before the movie cuts to the credits.

The ending leaves all manner of inferences as we don't see what happens to Izi and Benji. Had we seen the conclusion to the events in this scene, we could have gotten a hint of later stories. While the open ending leaves plenty of room to build upon, there are currently no plans for a sequel. However, we'd welcome one as Kaluuya and Tavares have a handful of great characters from which to build another movie or even a television series if they desire.

