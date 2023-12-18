The Big Picture The Kitchen is a dystopian action film set in a chaotic, crumbling London where people resort to heists and theft to survive.

The story follows ex-con Izi as he tries to escape the Kitchen with his son and build a new life amidst police raids and internal violence.

The film features a cast of talented actors, including Daniel Kaluuya in his directorial debut, and will be released on Netflix in January 2024.

Nothing good is cooking up in the first trailer of Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut, The Kitchen. The sprawling hellscape of a dystopian London sets the scene for what will be an action-packed story of survival and chosen family bonds when a previously absent father is put to the test to do everything in his power to keep a young man alive. Starring rapper-turned-actor Kane Robinson (Top Boy) and up-and-comer Jedaiah Bannerman, the film was co-directed by Kibwe Tavares.

The world has fallen into complete chaos in the trailer for The Kitchen, as the system has crumbled, plummeting millions into difficult financial times. Right from the start, viewers will see how many are handling their monetary problems - through heists and petty thefts. In a very Robin Hood-like manner, most of these “criminals” are taking the goods they lifted from trucks and other carriers and redistributing them among the people who need them the most - those living in the last social homing system that remains, a place known as the Kitchen.

Robinson’s Izi, an ex-con freshly out of prison, wants nothing more than to escape the confines of the Kitchen and make a new home for himself and a young boy who we later find out to be his son, Benji (Bannerman). Teaching Benji how to survive life in the Kitchen is no small task, as police raids and violence from within are a daily occurrence. Still, the pair of estranged family members attempt to repair their bond and make up for the years that they missed together while keeping each other alive. While it isn’t teased in the trailer, previously released information revealed that Izi will be forced to make a life-altering decision that would see him returning to a life of crime to keep him and Benji afloat.

Who Else Is In The Kitchen?

The story will be narrated by The Witcher star, Harvey Quinn, with character portrayals from stars including Hope Ikpoku Jnr (Bulletproof), Demmy Ladipo (Dreaming Whilst Black), Fiona Marr (Ted Lasso), Lola-Rose Maxwell (Starstruck), Henry Lawfull (A Boy Called Christmas), Alan Asaad (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Teija Kabs, Ian Wright, and BackRoad Gee.

Who’s Behind The Kitchen?

Many will recognize Kaluuya’s face from his roles in films such as Get Out, Nope and the Black Panther franchise, but The Kitchen marks his directorial debut, a credit he shares with Robots of Brixton-helmer, Tavares. Kaluuya also penned the film’s script alongside Joe Murtagh and serves as a producer with Daniel Emmerson.

The Kitchen will be served up on Netflix in the U.S. on January 19, 2024. You can check out the trailer below. Check out everything Collider knows about the feature in our handy guide.