A New ‘The Knick’ Season Is Coming from André Holland and Barry Jenkins

If you never watched The Knick, you are missing out on one of the great early 20th century character-driven surgery dramas (er, that might be the only one). Starring Clive Owen as an unstable medical genius and André Holland as a talented surgeon beset by pervasive discrimination, the Steven Soderbergh-directed Cinemax show aired for two intense seasons before coming to an end… or so we thought. Per The Playlist, a third season of The Knick is in the works — though Soderbergh is taking a reduced role this time around.

Instead, Holland himself and Barry Jenkins (Moonlight; a filmmaker Soderbergh has personally championed for some time) have come up with a Holland-focused premise for what season 3 of The Knick could look like, and show creators/writers Jack Amiel and Michael Begler have already written a pilot based on this new direction. Soderbergh will stay on the project, but as simply an executive producer rather than directing every (or any) episode, saying that Holland “and Barry took that on… I told them, ’Look, I had, I had my shot. Godspeed, take it in whatever direction you want’… That seems to be advancing rapidly. I just read the pilot, which is terrific.”

Instead of Soderbergh helming the season, wouldn’t it make sense for the Academy Award-winning Jenkins to direct it? Soderbergh wouldn’t comment directly: “I’m very passive on that. That’s all Barry’s baby.” Well I for one can’t wait to see Barry’s baby, whether he’s directing or not, as I always found Holland to be the stronger central character (no disrespect to Owen and his work), and think a story focused on him from a Black perspective will be excellent. Will this return to Cinemax, go somewhere else, get more big names in the cast? All of these will be revealed in due time, as all parties involved are busy with other projects — and, y’know, there’s a pandemic going on.

