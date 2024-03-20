The Big Picture The Knick is a historical drama about a talented but flawed doctor and the racial pressures of the early 20th century.

The show is directed by Steven Soderbergh and focuses on accurate depictions of medical procedures and social issues of the time.

Despite being canceled after the second season, plans for a third season with a new focus on Dr. Edwards have been in the works.

Medical shows have been a cornerstone of television programming for generations, as the nature of the profession is perfect for either a serialized or “case of the week” story. Great medical shows range in tone; comedies like Doogie Mouse, M.D. and Scrubs celebrate their unorthodox protagonists, whereas more character-based series like House or Gray’s Anatomy lean into the melodramatic aspects of their protagonists' personal lives. While inherently entertaining, medical shows play an important role in celebrating the unspoken heroes of the profession, showing the personal sacrifices that come with handling the responsibility of someone’s life. While most viewers understand that medical shows are generally a fanciful depiction of reality, the underrated drama series The Knick took a historically-minded approach to the emergence of surgical advancements.

What Is ‘The Knick’ About?

Set at the dawn of the 20th century, The Knick examines the political and social tensions that surround the Knickerbocker Hospital in New York City. In addition to servicing some of the world’s most high-profile clients, “The Knick” is the home of groundbreaking research into the limits of the human body. While different members of New York’s infrastructure attempt to utilize “The Knick’s” facility and influence its staff, the team is led by the enigmatic Dr. John Thackery (Clive Owen). Although it showcases a multitude of different cases, The Knick is really a character study about a frustrated genius forced to use his skills for good. Owen’s charismatic, yet deeply unsettling performance is certainly among his best.

Anti-heroes are common in this era of television, but Owen’s depiction of Thackery is unique compared to characters like Breaking Bad’s Walter White (Bryan Cranston) or The Sopranos’ Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). Despite the inherent service that his profession must provide, Thackery doesn’t seem to have much empathy for the patients that fall under his domain; each surgery he performs allows him to amplify his ego and test experimental procedures that wouldn’t be tolerated in any other hospital. The Knick analyzes whether dogmatic characters can be of use to an institution, as Thackery’s work does end up saving many lives. However, his unwieldy personal life makes it more difficult for “The Knick” to account for his behavior.

Although he rarely fails to lose control while in the operating role, Thackery is haunted by a personal addiction to cocaine that has only been amplified by the substance’s use in medical procedures. Despite understanding that the drug has its consequences, Thackery continues to abuse the drug, as he is driven by his own ambition to be the best in his field. Although he’s rarely ever a likable character, Thackery’s addiction issues illuminate how challenging it can be to admit to addiction issues. Given his mastery of the field, Thackery finds that there are very few peers to whom he can admit his issues. The freedom of the television medium allows The Knick to go into more detail about the cycles of drug abuse than is generally possible in a film.

How Accurate Is ‘The Knick'?

Like many programs within the “prestige television” era, The Knick was entirely directed by one filmmaker. Steven Soderbergh has proven with films like Traffic, Contagion, and Side Effects that he is interested in the role that institutions plan in managing public health, and The Knick proves to be a relevant commentary on the inherently unfair nature of economically-based healthcare. It’s never forgotten that the patients that Thackery treats are those who can afford to pay for it; the series examines the time it takes for Thackery’s groundbreaking advancements to become available in standard practices.

As with many of his projects, Soderbergh spent an extensive amount of time conducting research in order to ensure The Knick was as accurate as possible. An advisor from the Burns Archive, a private collection of historical medical records, worked closely with both Soderbergh and Owen during the recreations of critical procedures. Images from the archive were later used as reference points during the detail-oriented depictions of Thackery's surgeries. While historical accuracy does not ensure a dramatically satisfying story, the research that Soderbergh did helps the world of The Knick feel all the more immersive.

While it’s unquestionably Thackery’s story that is critical to the series, The Knick delves into the racial pressures that were common at this period in history. Early on in the first season, Thackery is joined by Dr. Algernon C. Edwards (Andre Holland), a talented surgeon who faces racist backlash from both his patients and fellow staffers. The series is one of the best historical shows because it empathizes with the characters in a deeply upsetting situation; Edwards may be responsible for saving lives, but he’s not ever given the respect that his knowledge should be granted.

Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘The Knick'?

Despite the acclaim the series received for its historical accuracy, strong performances, and inventive filmmaking, The Knick was not a breakout ratings hit. This may have been due to its release, as Soderbergh theorized that Cinemax did not have a reputation for producing strong drama shows. Although he mentioned that the show’s debut on the network “was to help rebrand and draw new eyeballs to the channel,” it was ultimately an unsuccessful effort. The Knick was highly technical and often quite gruesome; it didn’t exactly have the strong mainstream appeal necessary to spearhead a network’s entire lineup.

Despite being canceled at the end of its second, a third season of The Knick has been in the works. Soderbergh was set to produce a new iteration of the series featuring the return of Holland’s character, Dr. Edwards, as the primary protagonists, with Barry Jenkins attached to direct. Although updates on the show’s progress have been slow since 2020, hopefully, Max can help revive this underrated gem now that the original series is streaming on the service. It would be deeply unfortunate if such a brilliant series was completely forgotten simply because it debuted on an unusual network.

