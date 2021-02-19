When HBO Max first launched, fans of a couple of incredible Cinemax series were bummed to notice that they were nowhere to be found. While most every HBO show ever made is available to stream on HBO Max, The Knick and Banshee were not. Until now.

HBO Max announced today that The Knick will be available to stream on Saturday, February 20th and Banshee will be streaming starting Tuesday, February 23rd. And let me tell you, both of these shows are great.

The Knick premiered on Cinemax in 2014 and ran for only two seasons, but every single episode was directed by Steven Soderbergh. Set in 1900 New York City, the show stars Clive Owen as the new leader of the Knickerbocker Hospital’s surgery staff who attempts to pioneer inventive surgeries and techniques at the turn of the century. Also starring Andre Holland, Eve Hewson, and Jeremy Bobb, the series is a visceral, thrilling drama about a driven yet immensely flawed surgeon pushing back against the system to improve medical techniques. Soderbergh’s direction is phenomenal, and although the show was cancelled after two seasons, Barry Jenkins is reportedly considering a third season that would feature an all-new cast and time period.

Banshee, meanwhile, is a kick-ass action series that premiered in 2013 on Cinemax and ran for four seasons. The Boys star Antony Starr fills the lead role of an enigmatic ex-con who assumes the identity of a town’s murdered sheriff. The show was created by Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler and grew a small yet devoted fanbase during the course of its run.

So rejoice, folks. The Knick and Banshee will be streaming eminently and I cannot recommend both enough.

