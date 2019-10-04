Existential Despair Abounds in ‘The Kominsky Method’ Season 2 Trailer

0

The Kominsky Method: Season 2 is almost here, and ready to make your worst fears of aging ungracefully a reality.

Following a first season that dealt with prostate problems and the complicated parenting of adult children, Sandy (Michael Douglas) and Norman (Alan Arkin) are back for more. The Netflix series won Golden Globes this year for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Douglas). This season, the Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) created comedy appears to be delving into… older problems. Like polio and funerals!

The show is one of a kind, exploring mortality and the unwelcome reality of aging in Los Angeles. For this next installment, it appears more complexities are on the horizon for the septuagenarian acting coach and his octogenarian sidekick. Sandy copes with his daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) dating Paul Reiser—seen most recently in Stranger Things. As for Norman, he’s visited by an old flame from his past in the form of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman herself, Jane Seymour. Sparks and harsh words will fly.

This season looks to be chock full of bittersweetness, taking viewers through a broad swath of emotions that the majority of us with youth on our side have yet to combat. The show also stars Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing), Graham Rogers (Ray Donovan), and Lisa Edelstein (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).

Check out the trailer, the official synopsis, and some images below. The Kominsky Method: Season 2’s eight episodes launch on October 25th.