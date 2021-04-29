The third and final season of the Michael Douglas-led comedy premieres May 28 on Netflix.

Netflix has released the trailer for its third season of Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method, from the mind of Chuck Lorre and starring Michael Douglas. A release date for Season 3 was revealed last month, as well as a confirmation that the season would consist of six episodes. The third season of The Kominsky Method, which will also be its final season, premieres May 28 on the streaming service.

The Season 3 trailer reveals that Douglas' Sandy Kominsky might have a hard time moving on after the death of his friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin), but he's having an even harder time handling affairs given that he was left in charge of Norman's estate. Moreover, he's also dealing with the stresses of planning a wedding for his daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker). We also get a first look at special guest stars Morgan Freeman and Barry Levinson, who will play fictionalized versions of themselves in this new season.

In addition to Douglas and Baker, Kathleen Turner and Paul Reiser also star. Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers and Haley Joel Osment will reprise their guest-starring roles for this final season. Lorre, Al Higgins and Douglas executive produce the series which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Season 3 of The Kominsky Method will be available to stream May 28 on Netflix. Check out the official trailer and some images from the new season below:

Here's the official synopsis:

Sandy Kominsky (Academy Award® Winner Michael Douglas) has to navigate what aging looks like without his longtime friend Norman Newlander (Academy Award® Winner Alan Arkin) by his side in the final season of The Kominsky Method. Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy's ex-wife Roz Volander (Academy Award® Nominee Kathleen Turner). The pair's famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser). This season of The Kominsky Method deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual. Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers and Haley Joel Osment reprise their guest starring roles.

