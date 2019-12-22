Katherine Moennig on ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ and Revisiting Shane a Decade Later

0

During this 1-on-1 interview, actress Katherine Moennig (who’s also an executive producer on the series) talked about when she realized the series would actually be returning, being more involved this time around, why it was tricky to get back into this character, figuring out what Shane has been up to for the last 10 years, getting to work with some of her former co-stars, weaving the original characters with the new characters, her desire to direct an episode, and the hope that this series will continue beyond this eight-episode season.

Collider: There’s been talk of this show possibly coming back for awhile now. When did you realize it was actually going to happen?

KATHERINE MOENNIG: Well, when Jennifer [Beals], Leisha [Hailey] and myself went to Ilene Chaiken, it was in 2012. We were like, “For whatever reason, we feel like this isn’t over yet, and we don’t know why and we don’t know in what format.” Reboots didn’t exist, at that time. The only option was really a TV movie, and those didn’t exist. We didn’t understand what format it would take, but we’d been working for awhile, trying to find a way to bring this back. And then, finally, I believe it was in 2017 that we found out Showtime was interested in bringing it back, as well. So then, we went through the process. Ilene said, “I want a younger voice to speak for this generation, along with the three of you.” I give credit to Ilene for doing that. So then, it was going through the process of finding that voice. That’s where we all met [Marja-Lewis Ryan] Once Marja came on board, it was still a matter of wondering, “Will we be making just a pilot? When will that happen?” And then, before we knew it, I believe it was in early February that we found out it was going directly to series. And so, here we are now. It’s been a long road. It was a good seven or eight year process of getting this to where it is now.

And you’re signed on as executive producer this time. Was that because you wanted more involvement and more of a say in how things would go?

MOENNIG: Yeah. Since we were a part of the original series, the purpose of having that title is also to help add to that voice. We understand the show. Granted, it is in a new world, but there has to be some root in the old. And so, that’s where we’re able to collaborate and come up with things. It’s been a wonderful experience.

You want consistency, but you also want an evolution, and it seems like that’s a tricky balance.

MOENNIG: It is a tricky balance, and it’s hard to do. And that only happens with a lot of collaboration and discussion, and spit-balling ideas, and finding a happy medium. Thus far, it’s been a really wonderful line of communication.

Was it really comfortable to get back into this character, especially knowing that you don’t have to pick up right where you left off and she’s evolved?

MOENNIG: For me, it was tricky because I’ve been doing another series for so long, and a very different character on a very different, stylized show. My brain has been in that gear for so long that to shift back into this gear takes a minute. I spend a lot of time maybe overthinking it, so by the time I get to work and the director yells, “Action!,” I’m in it. I’m always just trying to find the truth of the truth of the situation. As long as I focus on the truth and the honesty, hopefully, the rest of it just falls into place.

Does it also help that you’re looking at some familiar faces from the last time around?

MOENNIG: Oh, yeah. That’s just a gift. That doesn’t come around often, and we’re so fortunate to have each other to lean on again.

Is it fun to get to explore these characters, at a different point in their lives?

MOENNIG: Yeah, it is actually interesting. There’s a lot of reflection and a lot of imagination. Sometimes the imagination goes off in crazy directions and you have to reel that back in. It’s a real testament to think that us, as people, mature and evolve and grow, but we really are who we are, at our core. And to keep that in mind, throughout this journey, is a fascinating case study.

Was there a lot of conversation about where Shane has been, along with where she’s going?

MOENNIG: In terms of where she’s been, Marj and I sussed that out, with Ilene’s voice in it, as well. We sussed out where she’s been, these last ten year, and a lot of that was for story points and things that I’ve been told I can’t talk about. But in terms of where she’s been, on her own accord, I treat that as my own personal monologue that I have in my head, and it’s just for me to become reacquainted and to understand who she is again. That’s something that I don’t share with anyone. It’s really just for my own benefit. It might not even make sense to anyone else. I need some sort of anchor, so that’s where my work and my homework comes in.

What can you say about where we see Shane again, and her connection to the friends that she had before?

MOENNIG: We meet up with her again when she’s coming back to L.A., after being gone for awhile. She’s coming back because she’s getting away from a very loaded history. She’s becoming reacquainted in L.A., and reconnecting with her friends. She’s in the process of finding her footing in this town that she knew so well, but she’s been out of, for so long. I’m happy to say that she’s done well for herself. I’d hate to see her starting from a low point again. I’m happy that she’s starting from a place of security. But she still has some unfinished demons that she has to contend with, and a past that she has to handle. That, I believe, is going to be her process, throughout the season, along with some other things.

Is she coming back, as a result of her own choosing?

MOENNIG: Yes, she made the choice to come back. It was conscious choice that she’s coming back. L.A., to Shane, is her safety net.

Will we also see you interacting with some of the new characters?

MOENNIG: Yeah. The three of us are each involved with a number of these characters, in our own way and for different reasons. Some are already established, and some aren’t. In that regard, it’s a matter of us learning from each other. Some are work-related, and some are not. It’s like life. You come across all of these different personalities, and you see how they interact and what trouble they get up to. There are some good recurring characters. I’m hoping that, at some point, some of the older characters from our show will be back, as well. I hope. There’s a playing field for a lot to be explored and discussed.

Are Shane’s biggest issues still coming from relationship drama, or has she figured that out more?

MOENNIG: Maybe. As you get older, your stakes raise more. She’s no longer the lost 20-something, who’s able to fly by, on the seat of her pants. She has stakes now. The challenge for her is, can she rise to the occasion?

A show like this will have two different audiences, the audience that loved the original show and that wants to see what the original characters are up to, and you’ll have a whole new audience that doesn’t have that history. How does the new cast fit in, and what are you most excited about, as far as the new characters?

MOENNIG: I’m curious just to see what this newer generation does. There are two generations. The younger generation has a sensibility that’s different than our generation. What I’m curious about is to see how that gets translated on screen. That’s the beauty of evolution. People just become more and more advanced with their either emotional life, and the way they identify with themselves. I’m curious to see how much of that is explored.

Are there things that you appreciate about Shane now, that you maybe didn’t realize before?

MOENNIG: I appreciate her having fun ‘cause I think she needs to have some fun. She’s a heavy soul, so I appreciate her having fun, and I also appreciate her wisdom. What I mostly appreciate is her hustler mentality and how she gets things done. I can appreciate that happening, as she’s getting older, as well. That’s more interesting to see, as you get older. She hasn’t let go of those qualities. She’s still fun at heart.

Have you thought about directing an episode of the show?

MOENNIG: I have thought about that. Maybe in the next season or two, I’d be curious to direct an episode. I think I could do it. I’ve done enough television to understand how to do it. When I read something, I see it in my brain, so the thought of then putting it in the way my brain sees it and collaborating, in that way, excites me more than I think it ever has, in the past. I never thought I would be interested and I’ve always said no, but recently I thought, “You know what? I actually would enjoy that.” Right now, I wanna focus on my work, but once that becomes more familial, which only happens with time, that’s when I’ll stick my foot in and beg to direct an episode, if they’ll let me.

What do you enjoy about working with Jennifer Beals and Leisha Hailey?

MOENNIG: They’re my family. I’ve known then for 17 or 18 years. I’ve known them for a really long time. They’re my family, and there’s nothing better. There’s a shorthand that the three of us have, and it’s only gotten stronger with time. I value those two. There’s just a synergy with us. We all approach it from the same place, so we can hold each other up. If we see something differently, it will only add to the work. They’re wonderful scene partners. They really are.

Are you hoping to continue this series for more seasons? Is there still more to explore?

MOENNIG: I think there’s more to explore, yeah. I could be wrong, but I don’t see this series being just eight episodes. I think there’s a lot to explore, and I believe that’s the intention of everyone involved. The television landscape is hungry for that, and I’m happy to be a part of that.

