The Pacific Northwest — a beautiful destination for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy some of the most incredible scenery the United States has to offer. Filled with coastal rainforests, gargantuan trees, and even the home of Bella Swan, the area is an absolute must-visit locale at least one point in a person’s lifetime. But, beyond the natural beauty, that area of the country also holds some dark secrets and has also been the place used by many serial killers as a dumping ground to cover their tracks. While notorious names like Ted Bundy, Israel Keyes, and Gary Ridgway could easily be the focus of a true crime project set in the PNW, documentarian Ryan Grulich is bringing audiences an entirely different story in the upcoming film, The Lady of the Lake. Today, Collider is excited to debut the exclusive first look at the trailer for the whodunnit, which will arrive on digital and on-demand on December 17.

In far North Washington, along Highway 101 and inside of Olympic National Park, is the deep glacial water mass known as Lake Crescent. Due to the frigid temperatures, algae can’t grow in the water, thus giving it a clear blue appearance and also making it the perfect place to cover a murder, which is what viewers will watch unfold in the trailer for The Lady of the Lake. The documentary will follow the case of Hallie Illingworth, a woman from the area who disappeared in 1937, with her body not surfacing from the lake for a solid three years in a rather peculiar way. Now, Grulich is inviting audiences to follow along on the case with investigator Amanda Paulson, who hopes to uncover what really happened in the small Washington town nearly a century ago.

A Documentary Made For True-Crime Lovers

Pointing to the filmmakers who directly inspired his project and explaining how this is far from your run-of-the-mill documentary, Grulich released a statement alongside the trailer in which he said,

“The Lady of the Lake goes beyond traditional documentary storytelling, capturing the complexities of a story that still resonates today. Every frame is designed to intrigue and unsettle, inspired by the works of David Lynch and Truman Capote. This film invites viewers to explore Hallie Illingworth’s story with fresh eyes, uncovering the layers of mystery that continue to surround it.”

You can check out the trailer for Uncork’d Entertainment’s The Lady of the Lake above and catch it on digital and on-demand when it breaks through the surface on December 17.