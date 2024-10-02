Some of cinema's most iconic films have originated from bizarre sources and inspirations. Christopher Nolan's fascination with dreams and the subconscious mind famously gave us one of the most mind-bending movies, Inception. In the same breadth of bizarre inspirations for films, James Cameron's iconic film The Terminator originated from a fever dream he had while sick, where he envisioned a metallic skeleton emerging from fire. Perhaps even wilder is the story behind a delightfully absurd plot for the 1955 British classic crime comedy The Ladykillers. Its screenwriter William Rose claims the entire film's plot came to him in a dream.

According to The Guardian, Rose sprang from sleep immediately after the dream and shared it with his wife,Tania Rose. She wrote it down and shared it back with Rose the following morning. And just like its fantastical origin, The Ladykillers is one of the quirkiest crime comedies ever made. With a rare critics' approval rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and an Oscar nomination to its name, The Ladykillers is an influential film that has inspired many other films, including a remake by the Coen brothers.

'The Ladykillers' Is a Dream Come To the Screen

Image via The Rank Organisation

The Ladykillers is a walk into William Rose's real-life dream sixty years ago, a claim also supported by the film's director Alexander Mackendrick (whose other notable piece of work is Sweet Smell of Success) in a British Film Institute article. Mackendrick states, " The fact that it was something Bill had quite literally dreamed up really entranced me. Dreams are a wonderful source of imagery for movies."

But it's not just the origin that fascinated Mackendrick, who also appreciated the eccentric characters presented in Rose's screenplay. These characters are far from the cool, collected criminals typically seen in heist films. His direction, he argues, was to keep the characters as true to their fantastical descriptions as possible.

“The characters are all caricatures, fable figures; none of them is real for a moment. Indeed, one of the stylistic problems is that it’s very dangerous when you let a single note of reality creep into something that’s as inflated, in terms of near-fantasy, as this. You have to keep within the enclosed, fabulous world.”

The first thing you will notice about The Ladykillers, is its investment in defining characters. Though flawed and ridiculous, they are all memorable in their own right. The film is about a gang of five oddball robbers who masquerade as a string quintet of musicians to hoodwink an elderly owner of the apartment they have leased, Mrs. Louisa Wilberforce (Katie Johnson), into being an accomplice to their crime. The film opens with the elderly Mrs. Wilberforce visiting a police station to tell the police that what they had been told by her friend was in fact a fictional story that might as well have been a dream her friend had. The police already know this, and they gently whisk her away. In that scene, we learn about her unassuming innocence, and that it is not the first time she has had an encounter with the police over such a trivial matter. On her journey home, she is trailed by a shadowy figure who is later revealed to be the gang leader, Professor Marcus (Alec Guinness), when he knocks to lease out rooms in her house.

Professor Marcus' caricatured physical appearance — exaggerated teeth and unnerving smile — alongside his gang members' peculiarities, and his outlandish ideas contrast with Mrs. Wilberforce's innocence, which sets the pace for a whimsical and dreamlike atmosphere that draws you into the story. Marcus is not your typical suave or competent criminal. Instead, he is bumbling, awkward, and hilariously ineffectual. Professor Marcus' gang must outplay the unassuming Mrs. Wilberforce by unwittingly luring her into their plot, and taking off without her ever knowing if they are to succeed in their robbery. As wild as the plot on screen is, the randomness in its origin contributes to the film's unique charm and makes it stand out among other crime comedies not just in its era, but to date.

'The Ladykillers' Is a Masterpiece in Balancing Between Suspense, Absurdity, and Humor

Close

The Ladykillers' premise makes anything possible within its plot. The film's humor largely stems from the mainline plot that sees the gentle, elderly Mrs. Wilberforce become the accidental foil to a group of oddball hardened criminals. Even though it's a heist, it is far from the high-stakes, dramatic capers of The Italian Job or Ocean’s Eleven. The film's suspense comes from the audience’s awareness of just how out of their depth the film's criminals truly are. Each character brings with him a unique brand of buffoonery. There is the gullible con-man, Major Claude Courtney (Cecil Parker), the crafty Harry Robinson (Peter Sellers), the dim-witted ex-boxer "One Round" (Danny Green), and the mean-looking, savage gangster Louis Harvey (Herbert Lom). The Ladykillers utilizes awkward situations to unravel these characters in humorous ways, like "One Round" failing to realize that the safety pin of his gun is on during a gunfight, or the reaction the gang gives when Mrs. Wilberforce tells them that Professor Marcus has shared so much about them with her.

The film enhances this humor through a deliberate showing of these actions rather than just relying on dialogue. For instance, while posing as musicians in Mrs. Wilberforce's house, they are on high alert to be close to their instruments and to take up their "practice" positions to pretend to play the recorded orchestra music playing each time Mrs. Wilberforce knocks on their door. The movie maximizes their individual characterization for comedic effect. Mrs. Wilberforce's innocence, for instance, while unwittingly transporting their stolen money on the street to safety, picks a mundane fight over a horse that attracts many people, including the police, even as the gang hopelessly looks on from a distance.

The film's premise and Mackendrick's direction immediately introduce and sustain tension in these quirky situations. From the outset, Professor Marcus is presented as a shadowy figure trailing Mrs. Wilberforce until he is revealed at her house when they finally meet face to face. Even then, his intentions are not immediately revealed, and when they do, we still think about what might happen if Mrs. Wilberforce finds out or any of the robbers' bumbling behavior gives them away. On the other hand, we empathize with Mrs. Wilberforce's naivety while holding a strong allegiance to her principles. As the film delves deeper into the robbers, it becomes increasingly worrying to the viewer that she doesn't realize the danger she is in, and we wait for Alfred Hitchcock's proverbial "detonation of the bomb". Mackendrick's direction ensures that even in its darkest moments, like when deaths start occurring, it never loses its comedic edge.

'The Ladykillers' Inspired Other Films, Including a Coen Brothers' Remake

The Ladykillers legacy lives on sixty years after its release. Being among the early heist movies, it showed that these movies can be more than action and tension. Its focus on being driven by its characters and humor can be seen in contemporary crime comedy films like A Fish Called Wanda and Fargo. The Coen brothers were moved by the piece of work and did a remake in 2004. Though it received mixed reviews, its homage to the original classic lent a hand to The Ladykillers' legacy.

Unfortunate incidents during production, such as an accident that nearly killed its lead Alec Guinness and William Rose quitting the project before completion, did little to harm the final result. Alec Guinness, who later played Obi-Wan Kenobi in George Lucas's original Star Wars trilogy, was impressive in his performance in the film. The other cast members also delivered spectacular performances. While most films tread well-worn paths, The Ladykillers takes a leap into the unknown, and the result is an unforgettable piece of art, whose origin was but a dream.

The Ladykillers (1955) A group of criminals, led by the cunning Professor Marcus, rents a room in a boarding house to plan a heist, posing as a string quartet. However, their sweet elderly landlady, Mrs. Wilberforce, unwittingly complicates their plans, leading to a darkly comedic battle of wits. Release Date February 20, 1956 Director Alexander Mackendrick Cast Alec Guinness , Cecil Parker , Herbert Lom , Peter Sellers , Danny Green , Jack Warner , Philip Stainton , Frankie Howerd Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers William Rose , Jimmy O'Connor Studio(s) Ealing Studios Expand

The Ladykillers is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO