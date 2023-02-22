Audiences will soon have a new movie monster to fear as a recent report from Bloody Disgusting has revealed that The Lake, an upcoming creature feature from Thailand, has set a limited theatrical U.S. debut on March 10, with an expected digital release on March 14. In addition to the new release date, Epic Pictures Group has also revealed a brand-new trailer for the film, which teases nonstop monster mayhem.

While specific details on the film remain under wraps, the trailer teases the discovery of an egg, which leads to the arrival of a deadly creature on a bloodthirsty quest for vengeance. Also showcased in the footage is the movie's monster in all its earth-shattering glory, which can be seen emerging out of a lake on a dark and rainy night, causing chaos to the local town's residents. Echoing other classic movies such as Godzilla, with its unique creature design bolstered by practical effects, The Lake is already shaping to be another memorable entry into the growing monster movie genre.

“This movie will bring back the nostalgia of when we first loved the original monster movies with animatronics and puppets. But the most exciting thing about the movie is watching this monster movie with 40% CGI. You will feel the real and spectacular scope and scale from Thai cinema,” said Lee Thongkham via Bloody Disgusting, who directs the film with Aqing Xu. Thongkham pens the screenplay for the movie with artist Jordu Schell, who previously worked on big projects, such as Cloverfield, The Thing, and Avatar, serving as the designer for the central creature of the story.

Image via DREAD

“Inspired by the effects of real world environmental disasters, The Lake is a gripping movie that utilizes both practical and visual effects in truly impressive fashion. Following in the massive footsteps of Godzilla from Japan and The Host from Korea, The Lake is Thailand’s bold answer to the creature feature,” Patrick Ewald, CEO of Epic Pictures Group, further added.

The genre itself has gained a resurgence in recent years following the successful launch of Legendary's Monsterverse. Recently, Netflix debuted Troll, a Norwegian film, which earned positive reviews. Alongside the release of The Lake, monster movie fans have much to look forward to as TOHO Studios will debut a brand-new Godzilla film, which will be released on November 3 in celebration of the franchise's 69th anniversary. Additionally, Gamera, the classic movie monster, is set to make a return with a brand-new anime series titled Gamera-Rebirth!. With so much in store, it appears the kaiju genre remains stronger than ever.

The Lake swims into theaters on March 10, followed by a digital debut on March 14. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming creature feature below.