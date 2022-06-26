Amazon Prime recently dropped eight episodes of The Lake, a comedy series starring Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black) and Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You, Dexter). Now, series creator Julian Doucet has revealed that he'd love to do a The Lake x Schitt's Creek crossover.

The Lake stars Gavaris as Justin, a newly-single gay man as he attempts to reconnect with the daughter he gave up for adoption, Billie (Madison Shamoun). Though he hopes to spend time with his daughter at their family's lake cottage, Justin's plans are disrupted upon discovering his "wicked stepsister" Maisy-May (Stiles) currently lives at said cottage.

The series is based in part on Doucet's real-life experiences as a gay man who gave up a daughter for adoption, as he discussed in a recent interview with Variety. "I always felt a little conflicted about it just because it’s not just my story,” Doucet said. "It also belongs to her, so I kind of wanted to wait until she was an adult in some ways. So when she graduated from university, I kind of was like, ‘Maybe I can do that show now.’"

Ahead of The Lake's premiere, executive producers, Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence shared their excitement for the series, saying, “We’re excited and really looking forward to working with this incredibly talented and diverse cast, and proud to have Jordan in this central role that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community in this series.”

Like Schitt's Creek, The Lake is set in a small town area of Ontario, Canada. When speaking about who he'd like to see in a potential second season Doucet brought up the possibility of a Schitt's Creek crossover, saying:

"We could bring any of the cast of Schitt’s Creek. That would be beyond. David (Dan Levy) could be a Justin rival. This lake is probably in the same world as the Rosebud Motel. They’re probably just a few towns over from each other."

Levy isn't the only star Doucet hopes to bring on The Lake, also naming Sissy Spacek (Carrie, Castle Rock), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects, House of Cards), Olivia Colman (Fleabag, The Crown), and Goldie Hawn (The First Wives Club, The Out-of-Towners) as "dream guest stars."

Two episodes of the series debuted in advance at the 2022 Inside Out Film and Video Festival, while the full series premiered on Amazon Prime, on June 17, 2022. Along with Stiles, Gavaris, and Shamoun, other stars of The Lake include Jared Scott, Terry Chen, Travis Nelson, Natalie Lisinska, Jon Dore, Carolyn Scott, and Declan Whaley. Executive producers on The Lake include Doucet, Souther, Lawrence, and Paul Fox with Fox and Jordan Canning serving as directors.

A second season of The Lake hasn't been officially announced, though Doucet said they are currently developing it. You can watch Season 1 of The Lake on Prime Video and all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are available on Netflix. Check out the trailer for The Lake down below!