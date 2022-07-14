Prime Video has announced that the easy-going comedy series, The Lake which is based on the life of Julian Doucet who also writes and exec produces has been renewed for another season on the streamer. With the first season premiering back on June 17, this news comes as a welcome development as viewers were beginning to wonder if the show would be renewed for a second run. Given the open-ended nature with which season one ended and Amazon’s record with renewals, this is pleasant news.

Since its premiere, the series has gained a reputation as a sleeper hit, and given that it was released at the same time as The Summer I Turned Pretty and The Boys, it seems to have gone unnoticed without making much fuss while gaining admirers. Per Deadline, the head of Canadian Originals for Amazon Studios, Christina Wayne spoke about the show’s renewal saying:

“We are thrilled to have audiences connect with the superbly written characters, brought to life by our amazing cast, and we are eager to bring more lakefront shenanigans with Season Two. We look forward to working with Amaze as we venture back into the world of scheming, backstabbing, budding romance, and laughs in cottage country.”

The comedy series is based on the life experience of Doucet, as earlier mentioned, and it is centered around two characters, Justin (Jordan Gavaris) and his daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun). Returning home from abroad after a split from a long-term partner, Justin feels the need to reconnect with his biological daughter. The challenges in that reunion include the fact that he had given her up for adoption in his teens and also, the location of the reunion; Justin had chosen a lake house from his youth, but Billie loves the city. His challenges grow further when he realizes that the centerpiece of his plan, the family cottage had been left to his stepsister, the “picture-perfect” Maisy-May played by Julia Stiles.

The Lake is written by Doucet, and he serves as executive producer alongside Karen Troubetzkoy; the pair had previously worked together on KillJoys. Executive producing for Amaze will be Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence. The pair had spoken when the series was initially ordered for Prime Video about their inspiration while celebrating the series’ diverse cast, saying

“We were inspired by the summers we spent on the lake, which is the basis of the concept that we brought to Amazon. We’re excited and really looking forward to working with this incredibly talented and diverse cast, and proud to have Jordan in this central role that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community in this series.”

Other members of cast include Jon Dore, Carolyn Scott, Natalie Lisinka, Travis Nelson, Declan Whaley and Terry Chen. Season 2 does not have a release date yet, however, Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer for The Lake below: