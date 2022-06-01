Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for its new original series, The Lake. Starring Jordan Gavaris, Julia Stiles, and Madison Shamoun, this new comedy series about a family at odds will premiere on June 17.

Gavaris stars as Justin, a recently divorced man who wants to connect with his daughter Billie (Shamoun), whom he gave up for adoption as a teenager. He hopes a summer in his family's cottage with the quintessential Canadian cottage experience will bring them closer together. However, Justin is shocked to learn that the new owner of the cottage is his "wicked stepsister," Maisy-May (Stiles). After finding out Maisy plans to tear the cottage down, Justin and Billie have to team up and save their family's beloved cottage.

The trailer displays the beautiful Canadian nature and summer aesthetic with an undercutting and biting humor as the siblings go at it. Gavaris, probably best known for his work on Orphan Black, really gets to show off his comedic chops, as well as his natural Canadian accent, as opposed to the impressive British accent he had on Orphan Black. Stiles, beloved for her work in 10 Things I Hate About You and the Bourne franchise, plays against her normal type as the prissy and manipulative Maisy. At one point in the trailer, Stiles admits to locking her brother in the trunk of her car while sipping from a boxed wine with a straw. The trailer feels like the Canadian version of Hulu's upcoming Fire Island— fun shenanigans in a water-side community, but a little nicer and a little cleaner.

The Lake is a part of Amazon's investment in Canada and Canadian productions. The Lake was filmed in Northern Ontario and is produced by Amaze, a Toronto-based production company. Executive producers Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence told Deadline they were "inspired by the summers we spent on the lake," while Christina Wayne, Head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios, said “It’s a show that will push boundaries and celebrate broken characters trying to hold it all together against one of the most picturesque settings – cottage country.”

Created, written, and executive produced by Julian Doucet (Killjoys), The Lake will premiere on Prime Video on June 17. The first two episodes are slated to premiere at Inside Out Film and Video Festival, one of Canada's biggest festivals celebrating LGBTQ+ content and creators. The Lake is also Amazon's first scripted Canadian series. Their other Canadian series, thus far, have been the recent revival of the sketch comedy The Kids in the Hall, the docu-series All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian version of the comedy-variety series LOL: Last One Laughing.

The trailer perfectly demonstrates the contrast between the beautiful Canadian landscape and the biting comedy of this family conflict. You can watch the trailer for The Lake below:

