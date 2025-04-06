When The Larry Sanders Show debuted in 1992, we were still looking at capacious square TV sets and knew nothing about this so-called social media — we were still trying to wrap our minds around the newfangled World Wide Web and the internet. Garry Shandling's award-winning peek behind the curtain of late-night TV and its glorious set of colorful characters is seen by many as the birth of great HBO programming. It was also a sublime version of "television-verite" as each episode had a different set of real-life 90s celebs playing exaggerated versions of themselves as guests on the show. Alongside Shandling, Rip Torn and Jeffrey Tambor have never been better. It was absolutely groundbreaking at the time and ran for six seasons until wrapping up in 1998.

The Larry Sanders Show was way ahead of its time and paved the way for shows like Oz, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Game of Thrones, and Succession to run. It was the perfect vehicle for a comedian like Shandling, as he could essentially play himself as the self-loathing but narcissistic host (in a hilarious way). It was great fun to see which celebrities would show up backstage and how they would interact with the main cast, and it deserves to be the highest-rated HBO-produced TV show ever because of how it revolutionized network television.

What Is 'The Larry Sanders Show' About?