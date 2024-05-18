The Big Picture Curb Your Enthusiasm was influenced by The Larry Sanders Show's groundbreaking meta humor.

The Larry Sanders Show explored the behind-the-scenes drama of show business in a satirical way.

The series finale of The Larry Sanders Show was pitch-perfect, acknowledging the show's impact.

It’s still hard to reckon with the reality that Curb Your Enthusiasm has finally reached its conclusion. Larry David’s semi-autobiographical comedy series ran for over two decades, continuously pushing the boundaries of the medium with its self-referential humor and in-jokes. Curb Your Enthusiasm had longevity because it examined the changes in the entertainment industry as they occurred, and frequently employed celebrity guest stars who appeared as fictionalized versions of themselves. While it's arguably one of the most influential comedy shows of all-time, the meta humor of Curb Your Enthusiasm was first innovated by the classic HBO comedy series, The Larry Sanders Show.

While HBO is now well-known for producing high quality content, the premium cable network was far less established when The Larry Sanders Show first debuted back in the summer of 1992. At the time, most television comedies fit into the traditional sitcom mold, incorporating laugh tracks and notable scene transitions, but The Larry Sanders Show broke with tradition by blurring the lines between reality and fiction, creating a satirical examination of the entertainment industry. The Larry Sanders Show created a free-form style of humorous realism that changed television comedy forever.

What Is ‘The Larry Sanders Show’ About?

The Larry Sanders Show offers a backstage look at a fictional late night talk show that is hosted by the egocentric comedian, Larry Sanders (Garry Shandling). Similar to classic late night hosts like Johnny Carson or David Letterman, Larry invites celebrity guests to engage in a series of pre-planned skits and talk about their upcoming work. Despite having an outwardly endearing persona while on television, Larry’s efforts to bring the show to life each night is far more challenging. He works closely alongside his sidekick co-host, Hank Kingsley (Jeffrey Tambor), and producer, Arthur (Rip Torn), to put up with the constant notes handed down to him by executives.

One of the greatest attributes of Curb Your Enthusiasm is that Larry David is only lightly fictionalizing his own life, as it’s evident that many of the show’s most gut busting jokes are inspired by real experiences he had while working in television. The Larry Sanders Show allowed Shandling to draw from his background in stand-up comedy, which only enhanced the show’s sense of realism. Prior to the show’s debut, Shandling had an extensive career on the late night circuit, and even debuted his own sitcom, It’s Garry Shandling’s Show. The attention-to-detail that The Larry Sanders Show paid to Hollywood in-jokes was the direct result, and while never feeling too “inside baseball,” the series offered a sharp critique of media sensationalism that was simply unheard of when it first aired.

David may have been the star, creator, and writer of Curb Your Enthusiasm, but he did a solid job at giving substantial roles to the show’s supporting cast, like how J.B. Smoove’s performance as Leon became critical to the show’s future once he made his debut in the sixth season. Similarly, The Larry Sanders Show featured an eclectic cast that shed insights into different facets of the late night world. In the series, Hank often deals with feeling underappreciated, and struggles to be taken seriously when Larry’s staff lampoons his attempts to break out with bits on the show. Comparatively, Arthur is stuck being the mediator between the staff and the network, often forced to settle feuds when Larry’s ego gets out of control.

‘The Larry Sanders Show’ Explored Behind-The-Scenes Showbiz Drama

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Celebrity cameos may be a staple of sitcoms, but Curb Your Enthusiasm broke ground by allowing famous performers to play heightened versions of themselves. It quickly became hilarious to see Jon Hamm lampoon his self-serious approach to acting, or make jokes at the expense of Michael J. Fox’s health issues. The Larry Sanders Show showed the disparity between celebrities' personal and professional appearances, as it featured footage of actors both on Larry’s show and in their everyday lives. While Jim Carrey gives an energetic performance when talking with Larry on air, he reveals himself to be petty and vindictive when the show wraps. Similarly, a dispute with Billy Crystal becomes awkward when the acclaimed comedic actor criticizes Larry for not doing his research ahead of time.

Related 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Series Finale Scores Record Viewership Numbers Larry David's story came to an end on April 7 after twelve seasons.

Both Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Larry Sanders Show prominently featured the cast of Seinfeld, and while Curb Your Enthusiasm examined the legacy of David’s involvement with the series, The Larry Sanders Show was released when Seinfeld was at the peak of its popularity. Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards all showed how the acclaim for the show put them in a precarious position when asked for favors. In short, it was a humorous way to acknowledge celebrity clout that didn’t feel like it was reiterating Seinfeld’s material.

‘The Larry Sanders Show’ Had a Pitch-Perfect Series Finale

Close

Curb Your Enthusiasm had a solid series finale that brought the show to a satisfying conclusion while still acknowledging that David’s selfish nature would never actually change. Similarly, The Larry Sanders Show achieved a surprisingly moving series finale in which a humbled Larry thanks his audience for the years they’ve spent watching him. Given how closely the series mirrored Shandling’s actual life, the final monologue felt like a fourth-wall breaking tribute to The Larry Sanders Show viewers.

Now heralded as one of the greatest HBO comedy shows of all-time, The Larry Sanders Show offers critical insight on a different generation of television. The series may have references to aspects of the television process that may be lost on younger viewers, but the mix of sharp writing and defiant personalities is still just as funny as it was three decades prior. Curb Your Enthusiasm fans who are disappointed that they won’t have more episodes to look forward to should check out the comedy that started it all.

The Larry Sanders Show is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max