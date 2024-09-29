When it comes to survivalist shows, I think Discovery Channel's The Last Alaskans isn’t talked about enough. The show premiered in 2015 and follows the lives of the last residents of the remote Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska as they hunt, build, and try to survive the harsh weather. While The Last Alaskans is definitely not the first reality show to be based out of Alaska, the show’s charm lies in its unscripted format and slow pace. Unlike many other survival shows, which often dramatize or exaggerate the narrative for shock value, The Last Alaskans focuses on the everyday challenges of living in one of the most inhospitable places on Earth.

Compared to shows such as Survivor, which feature a cast of well-known public figures, the cast of The Last Alaskans includes real families and individuals who have a deep connection to the land. Some cast members have grown up in Alaska and carry on traditions passed down for generations, while others have chosen to move here in search of peace and freedom. And while they might seem outlandish for undertaking such a life, the series is vastly different from what you see on typical reality TV shows. There’s no staged drama, no fights for the cameras, and absolutely no desire for fame. So, The Last Alaskans quickly becomes about its people, and as a viewer, you can’t help but develop a deep, addicting connection with them.

Survival Is Only Half the Story on ‘The Last Alaskans’

Close

As I started watching The Last Alaskans, I was expecting the survival angle to take precedence over everything else. But before you start comparing this show to the likes of Naked and Afraid or Alone, it’s important to understand that The Last Alaskans is not a show about the mechanics of survival. While finding food, water, and shelter and battling nature is an important part of the show, The Last Alaskans focuses more on why the cast chooses to live this life. During the first few minutes of The Last Alaskans Season 1 premiere, Heimo Korth says: “This is an adventure. This is joy. You’re bound to nature, nature directs your path,” and that immediately tells you everything you need to know about his outlook on life.

Related How Real Is Discovery Channel’s ‘Deadliest Catch’? 'Deadliest Catch' is one of the longest-running reality series, but some fans wonder how real it is.

For instance, Heimo Korth’s life in the Alaskan wilderness is not an attempt to prove how tough he is. Instead, he and his wife Edna Korth have embraced this remote life where they get to be one with nature, instead of battling against it. Having spent over 40 years living like this, their lifestyle is in sync with the cycle of nature. For Heimo and Edna Korth, there is no race against time. They live a deliberate life in the Arctic Circle as they prepare for the long winters. And while that might sound boring, as I watched the show, I learned to appreciate what it takes to build a life in the wilderness and how wholesome it can be.

What Sets the Survival Series Apart From Traditional Reality TV

The Last Alaskans moves away from the high-stakes, time-bound format of traditional survivalist shows. Believe it or not, this is exactly what made the show so much more engaging for me, because I could focus on really getting to know the cast. For example, during The Last Alaskans Season 2, Bob Harte shares his battle with cancer. His health then becomes a central part of the storyline as the show progresses. His emotional farewell during Season 3 is one of the most memorable moments of the show that really strikes a chord with you. The fact that he chooses to spend his last days all alone in the place he loves shows that none of the cast members on The Last Alaskans are faking their emotions for the cameras.

But what’s even more impressive is how The Last Alaskans actually tackles sensitive topics such as Harte’s illness or Heimo and Edna Korth’s daughter Coleen’s tragic passing away. Instead of only adding drama to the narrative, these emotionally charged moments capture the very essence of what it means to be human against the remote Alaskan backdrop. This kind of authenticity brings an emotional depth to the show that you can’t help but appreciate. It is in these vulnerable moments that the cast of the show is humanized and the viewers develop a personal connection to their stories. By the end, there are no favorites, and you’re rooting for pretty much everyone.

That’s not to say that the show is without its happy moments. As someone who has only seen the reality of the Alaskan wilderness on television, Tyler and Ashley Selden's journey resonated with me the most. As first-generation homesteaders, watching the young couple celebrating milestones such as their first successful moose hunt feels like a personal victory. The Last Alaskans is made up of small moments of happiness that come from the daily routines of life in the wilderness, in contrast to the grand celebrations we’re used to witnessing on reality TV.

The Last Alaskans is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max