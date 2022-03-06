How bad can a field trip go before you declare it a disaster? We’re about to find out with The Last Bus, an upcoming British series that premieres on Netflix in early April. The story follows a group of young students who are forced to fight for their survival when a robot apocalypse suddenly breaks out and humanity starts to get decimated, one laser beam at a time.

The trailer for the 10-episode series reveals the story will play out like a cross between hit series Stranger Things and 2011’s action/sci-fi comedy Attack the Block, with a side of Transformers added for good measure. This means we can expect kids running around – or rather, driving around on a double-decker bus – as they try to figure out what’s going on and making us laugh in the process.

Also revealed by the trailer is that the group of surviving kids will have to face a world in which they might have been the only survivors of the apocalypse – and this means they’ll have to find out for sure before rebuilding society, because who the hell knows how to do that. Oh, and there are also cool robot fights, explosions and bathroom humor.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Will Be Split Into Two Parts, Release Dates Announced

The Last Bus is created and written by Paul Neafcy, who was spotted by production company Wildseed after he posted comedy videos on his YouTube channel from his bedroom. Neafcy also worked with Wildseed on PrankMe, a thriller series about a daring vlogger.

Back when the series was first announced in August 2020, Wildseed co-founders Miles Bullough and Jesse Cleverley released an official statement in which they revealed the hidden layers that The Last Bus aims to explore:

“Although at the top level ‘The Last Bus’ is a shamelessly entertaining sci-fi romp, at another level it is a powerful eco-fable about how the younger generation must be empowered to make very different choices from the generation which preceded it when it comes to the two big challenges of the age – environmental breakdown and hugely sophisticated artificial intelligence.”

Netflix premieres The Last Bus on April 1.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

A group of mismatched students on a school trip become unlikely heroes when a robot apocalypse zaps away the rest of humanity. The 10-episode action-packed sci-fi series THE LAST BUS stars Robert Sheehan (Umbrella Academy, Misfits), Tom Basden (After Life, Plebs) and an ensemble cast of exciting new talent.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Featurette Highlights the Joys of "Suiting Up" With Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire “There is nothing quite like doing a photoshoot with two lads in lycra.”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Erick Massoto (419 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto