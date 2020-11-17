Cole Hauser stars in the new inspirational sports drama The Last Champion and Collider is home to the exclusive premiere of the movie's stirring trailer. Hauser currently stars on Yellowstone alongside Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, and Wes Bentley. But the actor, whose previous credits include Good Will Hunting and Olympus Has Fallen, is taking a break from his hit show to star in the Redburn Street Pictures sports drama about a former wrestling champ who is seeking redemption following a scandal which cost him his Olympic medal.

The trailer for The Last Champion opens to see John Wright (Hauser) return to his small hometown as a former wrestling star living in the shadow of his past. Once on the fast track to Olympic glory and pride of his home town, an incident in John's past now joins his list of burdens as he tries to save his mother's home from foreclosure. Encouraged by friends, Wright decides to return to the wrestling mat where he discovers one young man on the team (Sean H. Scully) could have what it takes to go all the way if he could, in fact, get out of his own way.

In addition to Hauser and Scully, the cast of The Last Champion includes Hallie Todd (Lizzie McGuire), Randall Batinkoff (X-Men: First Class), Peter Onorati (This is Us), Annika Marks (Goliath), and Bob McCracken (Sons of Anarchy). Todd also serves as a co-writer on The Last Champion alongside director Glenn Withrow (The Outsiders, Peggy Sue Got Married) and Ivy Withrow. The Last Champion's producers include Brian Gork, Todd, Glenn Withrow, and Ivy Withrow.

The Last Champion will be available on digital beginning December 8. You can watch the official trailer below or pre-order the film on iTunes. For more, read our review of Kevin Costner's new movie Let Him Go and find out what new movies are coming in 2021.

Here's the official synopsis for The Last Champion:

John Wright (Cole Hauser) was a hometown hero – the powerful star of his high school wrestling team and a promising Olympian. He could have had it all… but one bad decision destroyed his dreams and forced him to leave under a cloud of scandal that has haunted him ever since.Twenty years later, John returns to his small town after his mother’s death, hoping to save his family home from foreclosure. His icy reception proves his former friends and neighbors still haven’t forgiven him for letting them down. Unexpectedly, John gets the opportunity to turn everything around – by coaching his high school’s wrestling team. There he meets Michael (Sean H. Scully), a talented underdog with a troubled home life, facing a vicious opponent out to destroy him both on and off the mat. Can John become the leader the team and Michael needs, or will he lose himself to the dark demons of his past?

