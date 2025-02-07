Clowns are often people’s worst fears when it comes to watching horror, but this 2010 Spanish thriller presents killer clowns in a way you have never seen them before. Álex de la Iglesia’s Balada Triste de Trompeta, or The Last Circus, is a dark romantic comedy set against Spain’s socio-political turmoil. If this premise sounds strange, it's because it sort of is, but that doesn't mean it doesn't make for an entertaining and wild thrill ride.

The film begins in Madrid in 1937 in the heat of the Spanish Civil War. A “Funny Clown” (Santiago Segura) is taken captive by the Republican Militia to fight on their side of the Civil War but is later forced to be a slave. The clown’s son, Javier attempts to free his father only to witness his brutal death at the hands of Colonel Salcedo (Sancho Gracia). Decades later, in 1973, Javier (Carlos Areces) follows in his father’s footsteps and joins a circus as a clown. Javier, is the “Sad Clown,” while a man named Sergio (Antonio de la Torre) is the “Happy Clown” and star of the show. As Javier falls in love with Natalia (Carolina Bang), the circus trapeze artist and girlfriend of Sergio, dynamics begin to grow tense, and Javier turns into an unrecognizable character not fit for a circus.

‘The Last Circus’ Brilliant Take On a Dark Comedy

What makes the film work so well is its contrast between happiness and sadness, presented in its most straightforward form—a happy and sad clown—but also reflected in its portrayal of relationships, life, masculinity, and war. Clowns, both terrifying and amusing figures, become powerful symbols of war. One character even points out the socio-political state of Spain by saying, “You know what the real circus is? This country!” Towards the end of the film, there is a scene in which the clowns attack each other at the Monumental Cross at the Valle de los Caídos, a monument to honor the fallen victims of the war. It is a clear metaphor for the stupidity of war.

The film also does a great job of filling its story with conflict and irony, especially with the main characters and setting. Javier wants to make people laugh and genuinely has goodness in his heart at the beginning of the film, but as he grows more disturbed, he only ends up harming others. Sergio, who is the popular “happy” star, is an abusive man off the stage who ends up with no fans after his facial disfiguration. The very circus that looks to bring joy to local residents and children is filled with violent and chaotic workers. With the duality of happiness and sadness infused into the storyline, the film is able to effectively balance the comedic and dark elements, often acting as a poetic tragedy.

‘The Last Circus’ Has a Truly Terrifying Clown Character