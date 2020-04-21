‘The Last Dance’ Series Premiere Becomes ESPN’s Most-Watched Documentary

To the surprise of no one, The Last Dance is a ratings smash. The 10-part documentary about the dominant Chicago Bulls team of the 1990s was always going to be a ratings draw thanks to its popular subject matter and 90s nostalgia, but during a time when we’re not only stuck inside but there are also no sports, The Last Dance is water in the desert. The first two episodes premiered this past Sunday and easily became ESPN’s most-watched documentary content ever. The first episode averaged 6.3 million viewers and Episode 2 averaged 5.8 million viewers.

Check out the press release below for the full numbers run down. I’m a little behind on The Last Dance, but the reviews have been glowing so I’m hoping to catch up before the next episodes air.