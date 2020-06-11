‘The Last Days of American Crime’ Has a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, So I Guess I’ll Watch It

I have a soft spot for terrible movies. Some might even call it a weakness. So while I was originally planning to live my entire life without ever watching Netflix’s new movie The Last Days of American Crime, the news that it has achieved a rare 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes means that I will almost certainly end up seeing it. Indeed, it’s entirely possible I’m watching it right now, as you read this.

The movie, from the director of Taken 2 and 3, is set in a dystopian near future in which the government has invented a signal that will brainwash people into being unable to commit any crimes. A team of nogoodnicks band together to pull off one final heist before the signal is broadcast, and folks, that sounds like the dumbest movie of all time and I can’t wait to watch it. Movies rarely get 0% on Rotten Tomatoes – that means not a single review tabulated for the score was a positive one. Quite literally, it means that nobody likes the movie. As Variety pointed out, there are currently only 42 films with at least 20 reviews that have managed to achieve a perfect RT goose egg, and I have seen almost all of them. 2018’s Gotti? I was glued to the screen, marveling at how every decision the filmmakers made managed to be worse than the previous one. The Ridiculous 6? One of the most boldly terrible films I have ever seen. Watching it was like a master class on how not to write comedy. Needless to say, I’m excited to see what The Last Days of American Crime can teach me about terrible decisions.

The movie has already received strong criticism for its timing – it’s about a police state imposing its will on the people, and it features brutal depictions of police brutality. It’s hard to say whether its RT score would’ve been a bit higher had Netflix delayed its release for a few months, but as it stands, The Last Days of American Crime has apparently combined tone-deafness with bad filmmaking to create a Voltron of badness that I cannot wait to watch. Actually, I just found out that it has a runtime of 149 minutes, so maybe I can wait. For more on some other terrible movies I enjoy watching, read this nonsense I wrote about the Jaws sequels.