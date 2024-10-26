Since its announcement earlier this year, Kenneth Branagh's new film has been completely shrouded in mystery outside its cast. The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde has been described as a contemporary psychological thriller and... that's about it. It's also the Oscar winner's first non-Agatha Christie movie since his 2021 Oscar winner Belfast and features a loaded cast led by The Bikeriders star Jodie Comer. Now, her co-star, Tom Bateman, has opened up ever so slightly about what direction Branagh will take audiences with his latest feature. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub at our early screening of Magpie, which Bateman wrote based on an original story by his wife Daisy Ridley, he not only teased what to expect but also a general idea of when the film would be released.

Branagh's resume as a director is extremely diverse, beginning from his debut film Henry V and featuring adaptations of Frankenstein and Hamlet, the MCU's Thor, the action drama reboot Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, and his three murder mystery Hercule Poirot films, among others. The latest of the bunch, last year's A Haunting in Venice, also took the famed detective into the realm of horror and the supernatural. It's far too late to be certain, but Madeline Hynde sounds as if it will be yet another somewhat new area for the director to explore. Like Belfast, it also features an original screenplay from Branagh.

Although he couldn't go into depth about the story of the film, Bateman expressed that he was absolutely baffled by the idea at first. The nature of Comer's character only further convoluted the narrative. It's a film that may require a re-watch or two to fully grasp everything Branagh set up. Bateman beckons fans to come give it a shot, confirming that it will hit theaters sometime next year:

"I'm not allowed to say, but also, even if I was allowed to say, we made a joke that I think I read the script 10 times before I understood 10% of it. I kept saying to him, 'How did you come up with this movie?' Come watch it. It'll be out next year. It's a real web. Nothing is as it seems. Jodie’s character, at the center of it, is going through this thing that makes her own perspective unreliable anyway, so, for that to be your protagonist, it's just a mess."

Who Else Stars in 'The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde'?

Comer is in extremely high demand lately, coming off of performances in The End We Start From, The Bikeriders, and her first video game performance in Alone in the Dark with David Harbour. On the horizon, she has Danny Boyle's long-awaited post-apocalyptic sequel 28 Years Later and Michael Sarnoski's The Death of Robin Hood with Hugh Jackman. Bateman is just one of several prominent co-stars in the project, with Patricia Arquette and Michael Sheen joining them alongside Vicky McClure, Michael Balogun, and Kristina Tonteri-Young. Filming is still underway on the project.

The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde will debut next year.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Branagh's film. In the meantime, the Bateman-written Magpie is now in theaters. You can watch our exclusive Q&A with Ridley, Tom Bateman, and Shazad Latif below.

