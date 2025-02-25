The ‘80s saw an explosion of martial arts movies that remain, to this day, milestones of cinema. Classics such as The Karate Kid and Bloodsport helped to popularize the genre in the tradition of Bruce Lee and his influence on action movies overall. Among the various underrated gems of the decade that paid tribute to Lee in a unique fashion was Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon.

40 years after its release in cinemas, the action-fantasy picture directed by Michael Schultz (Car Wash, Carbon Copy) continues to be a heavy influence not only on martial arts cinema but also on Black cinema and hip-hop music. Inspired by Lee’s popularity in the ‘70s following the release of Enter the Dragon, The Last Dragon fuses the fantastical aspects of Hong Kong cinema with the feel of a comic book movie, blaxploitation, and MTV. Beyond its thin premise, however, The Last Dragon is full of heart with a positive message about seeking the inner power within one’s self.

What Is 'The Last Dragon' About?

Set in New York City, “Bruce” Leroy Green (Taimak) is a Bruce Lee fanatic and the son of pizza parlor owner parents. The bright-eyed martial arts student of an elderly mentor (Thomas Ikeda), Leroy wants to reach the highest level of his talents by seeking a mythical master in possession of half a medal, which, when combined, forms a higher power called “The Glow." His spiritual journey is often mocked by his little brother Richie (Leo O’Brien). Along Leroy’s path, he comes across the beautiful VJ Laura Charles (Vanity), who is under threat by notorious record promoter Eddie Arkadian (Christopher Murney) after she rejected playing his girlfriend’s music video. Leroy saves Laura from captivity, developing a romance after she returns his missing half of the medal. As Leroy gets closer to the true discovery of obtaining “The Glow,” Arkadian takes his threats to the next level when he enlists the help of Leroy’s arch-nemesis Sho’nuff (Julius Carry).

Screenwriter Louis Venosta (Bird on a Wire) was inspired to write The Last Dragon after witnessing a melting pot of moviegoers from various backgrounds react to a 1983 anniversary screening of Enter the Dragon. He was drawn to the idea that men of color shared a deep connection with Lee as an actor and philosopher. Many of those traits were embodied in Leroy, who was perfectly cast with real martial artist Taimak. As his debut feature in a leading role, Taimak possessed the perfect balance of looks, physicality, and overall humility as a natural hero. Though he mimics Lee in fighting style, his socially inept personality around the outgoing Laura as well as a scene where he acts hip to a bunch of jive-talking Chinese fortune cookie workers make him as relatable as Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid franchise. Ultimately, he’s a Black kid fully comfortable in his skin as the film sets a message about self-acceptance in identity rather than others validating one’s greatness.

‘The Last Dragon’ Remains Influential in Pop Culture