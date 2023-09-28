The Big Picture Joe Bob Briggs will be hosting a new season of The Last Drive-In on Shudder, presenting over thirty horror movies.

The new season will have a different format, featuring one movie per episode and airing bi-weekly, but it will be a longer season overall.

Joe Bob Briggs is a well-known horror host with a long history in the genre, and his show on Shudder has become a popular feature on the streamer.

Joe Bob Briggs is headed to another season at The Last Drive-In. The Shudder horror host will present over thirty movies in his sixth season at the streamer. Briggs has hosted The Last Drive-In at the streamer with sidekick Darcy the Mail Girl (Diana Prince) since 2018, presenting a variety of horror movies, both infamous and all-but-forgotten.

The new season will differ in a few ways from the previous ones; while previous episodes usually consisted of double features, the new season will typically feature one movie per episode. Additionally, while previous seasons consisted of new episodes every Friday for a few weeks at a time, the series will now be bi-weekly, airing every other Friday, but the season will be much, much longer; Briggs plans to host more than thirty movies over the course of the season.

Says Briggs, "Shudder has graciously invited me to stick around for a sixth year, and I intend to use that kindness to haunt your phones, laptops and big-screen TVs with the most ghastly examples of perversity in the history of cinema. Plus a few old jokes and some celebrity guests who will still return our phone calls. Put it all together and it spells PARTAY." The new season will premiere with two Halloween-themed episodes this October, with specials airing at Christmas and Valentine's Day, while the new season proper will debut in March 2024.

Image via Shudder

Who Is Joe Bob Briggs?

Joe Bob Briggs is the sex-and-violence-loving, bolo-tie-wearing redneck stage persona of writer John Bloom. A journalist in his native Texas, he began writing reviews of exploitation movies under the Joe Bob Briggs pen name, which proved popular enough that he adapted them for a stage act. He hosted Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater on The Movie Channel from 1986 to 1996, then moved to TNT to host Monstervision until 2000. As Bloom, he was a commentator on The Daily Show, and made cameo appearances in Great Balls of Fire!, Casino, and Face/Off. He was coaxed out of horror host retirement in 2018 to host a thirteen-film marathon of horror movies on Shudder; the marathon proved so popular that The Last Drive-In became a regular feature on the streamer. It has also spawned an annual convention and film festival, Joe Bob's Jamboree. Lately, Briggs has hosted The Last Drive-In specials for AMC's Walking Dead spinoffs Dead City and Daryl Dixon. He also served as a special guest judge for the Drag Race spinoff The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans.

The Last Drive-In will return in October with two Halloween-themed specials.