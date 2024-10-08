Season 7 of The Last Drive-In is still a ways away from premiering, but Joe Bob Briggs has something perfect for fans in the meantime. Two new specials for the beloved show have been announced to arrive in the next few weeks per ComicBook, with Shudder and AMC revealing that one of the special episodes will air on linear cable and feature a guest appearance from a slasher legend.

The first of the two specials of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs will be part of AMC's annual Fearfest marathon, airing on Wednesday, October 9. It focuses on the Friday the 13th franchise, with Briggs presenting a double feature of 1980's Friday the 13th and 1981's Friday the 13th Part 2. On the other hand, the second of the specials, titled Joe Bob's Beezlebub Bash, will premiere on Shudder and AMC+ on Friday, October 25. The timing couldn’t have been more suitable as Halloween is only a couple of days away from the arrival of the special episodes.

Speaking of the guest appearance set for one of The Last Drive-In specials, it has been confirmed that the iconic Adrienne King gets the honor. King was the original Final Girl of the Friday the 13th franchise, portraying Alice in the first film and surviving a face-off with the real killer, Pamela Vorhees. She reprised her role in Part 2, appearing in the film's opening scene before being killed by the grown-up Jason Vorhees.

'The Last Drive-In' Has Been Renewed for Season 7

News of these new Last Drive-In special episodes comes not long after the horror comedy show was renewed for a seventh season. Taking to social media, Briggs announced the renewal back in August, the day before the six-film "Nightmareathon," saying:

"Hey, I'm Joe Bob Briggs, and here we are in Deliverance country. We're in the woods preparing for the Nightmareathon tomorrow, and we just got word here that The Last Drive-In has been renewed for a seventh season. That means that we're going to continue to do deep-dives for another year, with great movies and not-so-great movies and horrible movies. And lots of hijinks and shenanigans. So thank you for supporting us, and please be with us tomorrow night for the Nightmareathon."

The Friday the 13th Last Drive-In special will begin at 8 PM ET on Wednesday, October 9, while the second special episode will air on Friday, October 25, on Shudder and AMC+.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Release Date July 13, 2018 Cast Joe Bob Briggs Studio Shudder

Watch on Shudder