20th Century Studios has just announced its Digital and 4K/Blu-ray release dates for The Last Duel, following its theater exclusive release this October.

The historical epic, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the true story of the last sanctioned duel in France and features a star-studded cast. The film, which takes place in 14th-century France, stars Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, wife of the knight Sir Jean de Carrouges, played by Matt Damon, who accuses Jacques Le Gris, played by Adam Driver, of assault, leading the two men, formerly friends, to fight to the death. Ben Affleck also stars in a supporting role as count Pierre d'Alençon.

The Last Duel has received an overwhelmingly positive critical response, garnering major Oscar-buzz over Comer, Damon, and Driver's performances. The screenplay was written by Nicole Holofcener along with the Academy award-winning writing duo of Damon and Affleck. The film is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Jennifer Fox, Nicole Holofcener, and Ben Affleck. Madison Ainley, Kevin Halloran, and Drew Vinton serve as executive producers on the film.

The Last Duel's Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD release will include a The Making of the Last Duel documentary featurette in select purchase options. The documentary featurette gives viewers "unprecedented access to renowned director Ridley Scott as he collaborates with the cast and crew to make critical decisions about location, cinematography and performances."

The film's digital release will be available in 4K UHD, HD, and SD. The physical release will be available in a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code), Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + Digital Code), and DVD.

The Last Duel will be available on Digital beginning November 30. It will be available on Blu-ray and DVD beginning on December 14.

