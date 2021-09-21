A new set of character posters has been revealed for The Last Duel, Ridley Scott's medieval epic coming exclusively to theaters on October 15. The historical drama film has been winning strong reviews since premiering at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, where it'll look to provide solid counter-programming to the raft of effects-driven blockbusters that have been the only movies to take a real bite out of the box office during the last few months.

Set in 14th Century France, Jodie Comer's Marguerite de Thibouville claims to be the victim of a sexual assault at the hands of her husband's best friend. Matt Damon's Jean de Carrouges vows to defend his wife's honor, challenging Adam Driver's Jacques Le Gris to trial by combat, in what marked the last legally sanctioned duel in French history. Scott has proven himself more than capable at helming historical drama on a sweeping scale, most notably with Best Picture winner Gladiator, but the veteran filmmaker has also helmed Kingdom of Heaven, Robin Hood, and Exodus: Gods and Kings in the two decades since, so he's very familiar with the genre.

The Last Duel is also notable for being the first screenplay written by Ben Affleck and Damon since they penned the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting almost a quarter of a century ago, with Affleck also co-starring in the film as Count Pierre d'Alençon, while Nicole Holofcener shares a writing credit with the best buds from Boston.

The stacked ensemble also features Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine, Michael McElhatton, Alex Lawther, Marton Csokas, Željko Ivanek, Clive Russell, Adam Nagaitis, and Bosco Hogan.

The Last Duel could be a dark horse for awards season consideration, and you can check out the brand new character posters below. The film will premiere exclusively in theaters on October 15.

