Matt Damon just recently starred alongside Ben Affleck's brother, Casey Affleck, in The Instigators, which has been a major hit on Apple TV+ this year. However, in 2021, he teamed up with the other Affleck brother for a historical epic that just got the streaming update fans have been waiting for. The Last Duel, the period drama starring Affleck and Damon alongside Adam Driver, has been confirmed to premiere on Hulu on November 1. This is welcome news for fans of the film as it has previously had no streaming home and only been available to rent on Prime Video. The Last Duel also stars Jodie Comer and Harriet Walter and the film currently sits at an 85% score from critics and an 81% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to starring in the film, Affleck and Damon also teamed up to pen the screenplay along with Nicole Holofcener, and Ridley Scott was tapped to direct. Scott had previously worked with Damon on The Martian, the space sci-fi epic adapted from Andy Weir's novel that was a major streaming hit on Max this summer. Scott is also known for directing Alien, the 1979 original sci-fi film starring Sigourney Weaver and Tom Skerritt. Just a few years after Alien, Scott teamed up with Harrison Ford for Blade Runner, and then he ceded directorial duties to Denis Villeneuve for the Ryan Gosling-led sequel, Blade Runner 2049. Scott also directed Russell Crowe in Gladiator, the 2000 Oscar-winning action epic, and he'll also direct the sequel starring Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, which is due in theaters on November 22.

What Is Matt Damon Most Famous For?

Damon first made a name for himself starring alongside Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting, the 1998 coming-of-age drama which saw him nominated for an Oscar for his performance and even take home an Academy Award for his work writing the film along with Ben Affleck. Damon also received an Oscar nomination for his previous work with Ridley Scott in The Martian, which came a few years after his second nomination for Invictus, the 2009 biopic starring Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela. Damon has also been tapped to star in Christopher Nolan's next film alongside Tom Holland.

The Last Duel stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver and was written by Nicole Holofcener and Ben Affleck and directed by Ridley Scott.