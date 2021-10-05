It looks like this movie is ready to fight for some Oscars.

To celebrate the launch of ticket sales for The Last Duel, 20th Century Studios has released the opening scene of Ridley Scott's medieval epic starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, and Adam Driver, which will premiere in theaters next week on October 15.

In the scene, Comer's Marguerite de Thibouville dresses during a rainy day while preparing to witness the duel that’ll decide her fate. Under tents around an arena in Paris, the two champions who’ll fight for her life don their armor: Damon's Jean de Carrouges and Driver's Jacques Le Gris. Then, the two men mount their horses, grab their shields and spears, and ride at full speed against each other. Unfortunately, the scene cuts right when the two knights clash against each other, meaning we’ll have to go to the theaters to see how the story unfolds.

Based on the true story of the last trial by combat in France, The Last Duel will show the fight to the death between a wounded husband (Damon) and a man accused of rape (Driver). Their duel will determine if the accuser (Comer) will be condemned to death for telling lies, or if she was speaking the truth about her assault. The 14th-century epic has been receiving positive reviews after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and it’s considered one of the strongest candidates for the following awards season.

Besides starring in the Last Duel, Damon and Ben Affleck also wrote the screenplay together with Nicole Holofcener. The last time Affleck and Damon worked on a script together was for Good Will Hunting, a movie that won them Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay.

The Last Duel's cast also includes Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine, Michael McElhatton, Alex Lawther, Marton Csokas, Željko Ivanek, Clive Russell, Adam Nagaitis, and Bosco Hogan.

The Last Duel comes to theaters on October 15. Check out the opening scene below:

