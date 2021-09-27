20th Century Studios has revealed a new poster for Ridley Scott's medieval epic The Last Duel, which is less than three weeks away from coming exclusively to theaters on October 15. As you'd expect from a hard-hitting drama that might prove to be a tough sell to audiences still unconvinced about heading back to multiplexes in their droves, the main focus of the one-sheet is the star-powered central quartet.

The Last Duel certainly boasts plenty of fantastic talent, as can be seen in the poster. In addition to Academy Award-winning director Scott, two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck stars as Count Pierre d'Alençon, and he co-wrote the script with Matt Damon in their first writing collaboration since Good Will Hunting, for which they both won an Academy Award.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'The Last Duel' Character Posters Reveal the Main Quartet of Ridley Scott's Medieval Epic

Damon plays Jean de Carrouges, who vows to defend the honor of his wife Marguerite de Thibouville, played by Emmy winner Jodie Comer. To do so, de Carrouges challenges double Oscar nominee Adam Driver to a duel, which was actually the last legally sanctioned duel in French history. The 14th-century tale has been receiving strong reviews from critics since premiering at the Venice Film Festival, with Collider's Rafael Motomayor saying, "The Last Duel rises against any skepticism with a nuanced, complex script, phenomenal performances that should be studied in acting class, and some of the best medieval fight scenes put to the screen."

The incredible cast also includes Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine, Michael McElhatton, Alex Lawther, Marton Csokas, Željko Ivanek, Clive Russell, Adam Nagaitis, and Bosco Hogan, and with such a talented cast and crew, it's entirely possible the film could earn this cast even more Oscar nominations next year.

The Last Duel comes to theaters on October 15. Check out the new poster for The Last Duel below.

KEEP READING: Here’s the Interesting Way Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener Divided ‘The Last Duel’ Script

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Succession’ Season 3 Posters Present the Show’s Iconic Duos Everyone knows you cannot make a Tomlette without breaking some Greggs.

Read Next