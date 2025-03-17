There isn’t a filmmaker working today who is quite as successful at making grandiose historical epics as Ridley Scott, whose ability to capture massive scale and bring to life unforeseen eras is virtually unparalleled. While Scott’s work on modern classics such as Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, and Kingdom of Heaven were hailed as significant achievements, not all of his more recent films have earned the same praise; despite their impressive scale and visuals, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Robin Hood, House of Gucci, and Napoleon triggered more mixed responses. Although some fans may have feared that he was losing his edge, The Last Duel was a creative, engaging reconstruction of one of the most significant events in medieval history, and featured some of the strongest performances in any of Scott’s films.

What Is 'The Last Duel' About?