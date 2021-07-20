20th Century Studios has released the first trailer and poster for The Last Duel, which hails from director Ridley Scott and stars Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, and Matt Damon in a tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the backdrop of 14th-century France. The film opens nationwide in theaters on October 15, and is based on the true story of France's last sanctioned duel.

The historical epic follows the story of Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who ultimately become bitter rivals after Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite, is attacked by Le Gris; when she accuses Le Gris in public, Carrouges steps forward to defend his wife's honor against his friend via trial by combat, a fight that will only be resolved in death.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: Emmy-Winner Jodie Comer Joins Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in ‘The Last Duel’

Damon stars as Jean de Carrouges, with Driver playing the role of Jacques Le Gris and Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges. The Last Duel also stars Ben Affleck as Count Pierre d’Alençon. The screenplay for the film hails from Nicole Holofcener & Affleck & Damon, and is based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. The film is produced by Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Jennifer Fox, Holofcener, Damon, and Affleck with Kevin Halloran, Drew Vinton, and Madison Ainley serving as executive producers.

"This film is an effort to retell the story of a heroic woman from history whom most people haven’t heard of. We admired her bravery and resolute determination and felt this was both a story that needed to be told and one whose drama would captivate audiences the way it moved us as writers. As we further explored the story, we found so many aspects of the formal, codified patriarchy of 14th century Western Europe to still be present in vestigial ways (and in some cases almost unchanged) in today’s society," said Holofcener, Affleck, and Damon in a provided statement. "We chose to use the device of telling the story from several character’s perspectives in order to examine the immutable fact that although often multiple people who experience the same event come away with differing accounts, there can only be one truth."

The Last Duel is currently slated for an October 15 theatrical release. Watch the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Last Duel:

The historical epic is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite, is viciously assaulted by Le Gris, a charge he denies, she refuses to stay silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God’s hands.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Image via 20th Century Studios

KEEP READING: 2021 Movie Release Dates: Here's What's Coming to Theaters This Year

Share Share Tweet Email

Jessica Chastain's 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Gets a New Poster Ahead of TIFF Premiere The film will have an awards-friendly TIFF premiere in September before arriving in theaters.

Read Next

Carly Lane (205 Articles Published) Carly Lane is an Atlanta-based writer who considers herself a lifelong Star Wars fan, newbie Trekker, diehard romance reader, nascent horror lover, and Wynonna Earp live-tweeter. She is a former contributing editor for SYFY FANGRRLS and has also written for Nerdist, Teen Vogue, Den of Geek, Motherboard, The Toast and elsewhere around the Internet. More From Carly Lane