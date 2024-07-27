The Big Picture The Last Exorcism questions the ethics of exorcisms.

In the past two years, we've seen a comeback in exorcism and possession horror films, with films like Late Night With the Devil, The Exorcism, and 2023's The Exorcist: Believer and The Pope's Exorcist. On top of the influx of general religious horror films like Immaculate and The First Omen, the whole subgenre is back in fashion in a way it hasn't been since the late 2000s and early 2010s. In this deluge of innocence being corrupted by hellish forces and the brave clergymen sent to expel them, some fascinating ideas fell through the cracks. After all, exorcisms aren't just a real phenomenon, it's an industry within the church that has been hotly contested through the years. A criminally underrated film that uses the clichés of demonic possession films to scrutinize the practice is 2010's The Last Exorcism.

What Is 'The Last Exorcism' About?

Directed by Daniel Stamm on a minuscule budget of $1.8 million, this documentary-style found footage horror movie deserves more attention. Filmmakers Iris (Iris Bahr) and Daniel (Adam Grimes) follow the hustle of reverend Cotton Marcus (Patrick Fabian). Wavering in his faith, he seeks to delegitimize the exorcisms he's been performing throughout the years by giving the crew and the audience a peak behind the scenes. His mark is an unfortunate teenager named Nell Sweetzer (Ashley Bell), who lives in a small, isolated town with an even more isolated family. Her father (Louis Herthum) insists that not only is her daughter possessed by Satan, but is also carrying his spawn. As Marcus conducts the fake exorcism and gets to know the Sweetzer family more intimately, he starts to genuinely worry about Nell's safety as the reality of the situation starts to unravel.

'The Last Exorcism' Questions the Ethics of an Exorcism

As previously stated, this film is about the industry of the church from within and the exorcisms that still happen to this day. This is controversial, to say the least. Pastors have been known to make some serious money from conducting exorcisms on desperate people, especially around the time this film was released. Exorcisms are also known to be prolonged and excruciating processes (both physically and mentally) that have resulted in death. The depressing reality of exorcisms, which may just be the further torment of someone with severe and undiagnosed mental illnesses, is something that's been touched on in cinema. The case of Anneliese Michel, a young woman who passed away after being subjected to over 60 exorcisms, has been loosely adapted to film twice (The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Requiem), but these concerns haven't been seriously addressed in movies enough.

This is what made The Last Exorcism such a breath of fresh air. We come into the film with the idea that demons don't exist, and the service Cotton provides is more of a faith-based placebo than a paranormal investigation. The tricks of the trade are clearly shown to us through him, as is the cynical yet logical worldview of someone crossing the line into atheism. However, the con-artist nature of the exorcism is immediately undone when Cotton realizes that Nell possibly needs some serious medical help. He's happy to tell believers whatever they want to hear, but not to enable a delusion that endangers her and others.

Cotton Marcus isn't a scientist by any means, but after his disabled son was helped by doctors and surgeons rather than priests and pastors, he abandoned the idea of faith healing and exorcisms being real or helpful. He still does the work. (After all, there's a recession going on, and he has a family to support.) He still believes in helping people, and he believes in providing a service to the community, but now, he's more so "selling" God to his faithful congregation strictly as a job. This is opposed by Louis Sweetzer who, after losing his wife, believes that science and medicine have failed him and turns entirely to the ethereal for help. When Cotton tries to get Nell the medical help he believes she needs, he's rebuffed by Louis, who is firm in the idea that this is the devil's work. And that's the sticking point of Cotton's journey in this film — that he is stuck in a world that he helped create, and it costs him dearly.

'The Last Exorcism's Ending Has a Problematic Twist

The movie falters toward the end, as it takes an unneeded swerve, pulling the rug from right under the audience and, in the process, toppling the whole story. Rather than a meditation on the unhealthy lengths people go to for their faith and its place in the modern day, it turns out that, not only is the Sweetzer family in a cult, but Nell was impregnated by a demon after all. The film crew is killed, and Marcus rushes off to combat the demon, but it's assumed that he probably dies, too. This ending holds The Last Exorcism back from being considered a great found footage horror film, which is a shame considering the excellent performances and compelling storytelling up until those last ten minutes.

If it stopped at a cult ritual, the movie would serve as a fascinating look at how sometimes faith can be taken to the extreme, but the existence of actual demons was a bridge too far for a film that didn't need them. Not only that, but it almost justifies the grift that Cotton was seeking to delegitimize for the entire film, and at the same time, delegitimizes his desire to give Nell the help she might need. There was an alternate ending, wherein Cotton Marcus not only comes out of the occult encounter in one piece but ends up being an evangelical success because of it, with the audience left to wonder if he was conning us the whole time. The producers decided the ending was too confusing, and the studio didn't want any deconstruction to muddle the film. Whether or not even this ending was too cynical is also up for debate, but it still goes to show how unnecessary those final ten minutes were.

Holding space for that disappointing ending, this is still a recommendation to go seek this film out. This writer once compared it to the British horror movie Final Prayer, because in the same way that film dissects faith in the United Kingdom, The Last Exorcism does the same for its place in the United States. It discusses the inner workings of evangelism and prosperity preaching, the line between a harmless placebo and dangerous enabling, and with Fabian's performance at the center, it's a fascinating watch. Even if it's advised that you switch it off a bit early.

